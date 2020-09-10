Kevin and Ann Skidmore of Ringgold, Ga., are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Chelsea Marie, to Mr. Scotty Douglas Carroll, son of Gary and Ann Carroll and grandson of Ruby Carroll, all of LaFayette, Ga.
The ceremony took place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. It was held on the beach at the Grand Panama Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, Fla., with Keith Wagner, brother-in-law of the bride, officiating.
Hunter and Harrison Wagner, nephews of the bride, attended the couple during the ceremony. A reception was held at the Lyndell Conference Center in Panama City Beach.
The bride is a graduate of Ringgold High School, Dalton State College, and Georgia Northwestern Technical College. She is employed as an occupational therapy assistant at Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation.
The groom is a graduate of LaFayette High School and is employed as an I&R customer service cable technician with Ringgold Telephone Company.
The couple was blessed to have many good friends and dear family members present to help them celebrate. After a honeymoon in Panama City Beach, the couple is now residing in LaFayette, Ga.