WDEF-TV announced June 16 that it is moving frequencies July 2 at 11 a.m. EDT, and viewers who watch TV for free with an over the air antenna must rescan their TVs to continue watching the station. Rescanning is when a TV finds all of the available channels in an area.
Viewers do not need to purchase new equipment or services, and those who watch WDEF-TV through a cable or satellite service do not need to rescan – your service provider will do it for you.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is requiring WDEF and nearly 1,000 others nationwide to move to new frequencies to make room for wireless internet services.
“We’ve been a part of this community for 66 years, and we know that our viewers rely on us for local news, weather, sports, community and public service information as well as quality entertainment programming. That’s not going to change,” said Phillip Cox, general manager of WDEF-TV.
“Our goal is to make this transition as easy as possible for our over the air viewers to ensure they can keep watching the programs they enjoy. And, if they haven’t rescanned their TVs recently, they may discover WDEF channels they didn’t even know they were missing, like Bounce, Court TV Mystery and Grit."
To rescan on July 2 at 11 a.m. EDT, select "scan" or "autotune" on the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on the remote control.
This move is happening behind the scenes, so the channel number viewers know will not change.
Plan to rescan and stay tuned to WDEF-TV for more information, or visit our website at wdef.com.
Viewers can also call the Federal Communication Commission’s consumer hotline at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press "6" to speak to a help desk representative. The call center is staffed from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern time, seven days a week.