The former project manager of the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority (NWGAJDA) has been tapped to helm Walker County's economic development efforts.
Stephanie Watkins, who most recently coordinated regional economic development projects across 22 counties as the Southeast Industrial Development Association's (SEIDA) program director, started her new role this week, Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield announced Dec. 3. In her previous role, assisted industrial prospects in site development.
“This is a big moment for Walker County,” Whitfield said in a news release. “We currently have a diverse group of companies exploring development opportunities in this region. Stephanie’s project management experience and business recruitment skills will be essential to ensuring these and other opportunities will be a good match for our community.”
The economic development professional brings more than 18 years of experience working with state and local governments and other economic development professionals.
She assisted with recent expansions of Lodge Manufacturing, Colonial Chemical and Valmont Utility in Marion County, Tenn.; those expansions created nearly 350 jobs. Watkins also helped recruit automotive companies Mann + Hummel USA Inc. to Dunlap, Tenn., and HP Pelzer (Adler Pelzer) to Athens, Tenn., resulting in a combined $43 million in capital investment and the creation of 350 jobs, according to the news release.
Watkins has project manager for the NWGAJDA from July 2003 to September 2009 and started at the Southeast Tennessee Development District in October 2009, a Walker County official said.
She completed the University of Georgia’s Development Authority Board Member Training, the Georgia Academy for Economic Development Regional Economic & Leadership Development program and became a Tennessee certified economic developer in 2019, according to the news release.
Watkins will now lead efforts to improve employment opportunities in the county by recruiting new business, servicing existing industry and redeveloping brownfield sites, which are former industrial or commercial sites with real or perceived environmental contamination that affect future use.
“I am looking forward to serving Walker County, working to facilitate capital investment and job creation that will provide economic opportunities for our citizens,” Watkins said.