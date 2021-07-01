Alzheimer's is a disease that affects many families. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 million people across the world are living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. In the United States alone, more than 6 million individuals have been diagnosed.
Watching a loved one lose their memory is incredibly difficult. June was National Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. At Comprehensive Care, the staff believes it is important to know the signs of Alzheimer’s so that you can get your loved one help sooner than later.
Currently, Alzheimer’s does not have a cure. Researchers are working tirelessly to change that. The Mayo Clinic describes Alzheimer’s as, “a progressive neurologic disorder that causes the brain to shrink (atrophy) and brain cells to die.” Most people who have been diagnosed are over the age of 65.
At first, an individual may begin to realize that something is off. They can tell they are struggling to remember certain things or they cannot seem to keep their thoughts in order. As the disease progresses, however, family members are more likely to notice changes in their loved one.
Early diagnosis can be extremely beneficial. Not only does it allow the individual to have the opportunity to share their wishes about what they would like to happen to them as the disease progresses, but they will have more opportunities to potentially participate in a clinical trial or try various treatment options.
The Alzheimer's Association put together a list of early signs to watch for.
Signs of Alzheimer’s
- Your loved one’s daily life is being disrupted by memory loss.
- They are struggling to make plans or solve problems. For example, they may have a hard time remembering to pay bills on time or following a recipe.
- Familiar tasks like how to play a board game or drive to the mall are no longer very familiar.
- Your loved one is getting confused about where they are or what time it is. They may even forget how they got to their current location.
- Vision problems can be a sign if your loved one is struggling to understand images and spatial relationships.
- Speaking, writing and communicating in general become a struggle. They may change the names of normal things because they cannot remember what they are called.
- They lay things in locations, lots of times unusual ones, and forget where they put them.
- Noticing your loved one using bad judgment or making decisions they would normally not make is also a red flag.
- They begin to step back from participating in social activities they enjoy because they are struggling to communicate with others.
- Your loved one’s mood and personality change.
If your loved one is exhibiting any of these signs, then it is time to see a doctor. Learning that a loved one has been diagnosed is difficult for everyone.
The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that over 15 million individuals in the United States are acting as caregivers to loved ones. Serving as a caregiver is very rewarding, yet also extremely challenging.
Alleo Health System's Comprehensive Care provides care for seniors living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. For more information, visit https://comprehensivecare.org/alzheimers-and-dementia-care.