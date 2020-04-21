As the June 9 primary election approaches, the Walker County Board of Elections shares some instructions to make sure the process for absentee voting goes smoothly.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, all of Georgia’s 6.9 million active voters have been mailed absentee ballot request forms for the primary election. Voters will select either the Democratic or Republican Party Primary, sign their name, add a stamp and put the applications in the mail. If more than one person in a family needs to request an absentee ballot, all of the applications for an absentee ballot can be mailed together in one envelope.
Any registered voter in Walker County who did not receive the application in the mail can obtain one by calling the elections office at 706-638-4349.
"We have processed 7,000+ applications to date for the June 9 election," said Danielle Montgomery, Walker County Elections and Registration director. "We haven't rejected any thus far."
The form requests the applicant's name, date of birth, address and signature. Applications are mailed the same day the request is made, she said.
Montgomery recommends including a phone number so the elections staff can contact an applicant if they encounter any problems processing the application.
"We try to reach out to the voter and correct any issues before denying (the application)," she said.
Occasionally an application is denied because the applicant did not sign it, she said.
"We do a signature comparison with the signature we have on file, which is usually the same as the driver license signature," Montgomery said. "It doesn't need to be exact, but the closer the better. If you leave out a middle initial or add one, that type of thing, those aren't deal breakers."
An applicant are also advised not to sign their spouse's application unless requesting the ballot on behalf of a spouse who has a disability. If that is the case, the applicant should mark the appropriate boxes.
For more information about voting by mail and to print an application, visit www.walkercountyelections.com/Voting_by_mail.html.
Applicants can mail, fax, email or bring their request for an absentee ballot to the Board of Elections office in the Walker County Courthouse, 103 S. Duke St. Room 110, LaFayette, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The mailing address is P.O. Box 1105, LaFayette, GA, 30728.