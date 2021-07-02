The service fee charged on all credit card transactions processed by the Walker County Tax Commissioner’s office will be updated soon. The fee will transition from a flat rate of $2 per transaction to a 3% charge, effective Aug. 1.
The change is being made to provide residents and business owners more payment options. In addition to Visa and Mastercard, the tax commissioner will be able to accept Discover, American Express and Apple Pay.
Since the credit card service fee will be percentage based, a single motor vehicle tag renewal will actually cost less. However, if paying with a credit card on a large transaction, the final price will be impacted.
Customers can avoid the credit card service fee by paying with cash or check.
The Walker County Tax Commissioner maintains two locations to assist customers: 122 Highway 95, Rock Spring, and 2012 McFarland Gap Road, Rossville.