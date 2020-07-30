La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.