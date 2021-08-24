On Aug. 24, Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines issued the following announcement to parents, guardians and stakeholders of Walker County Schools:
"As our community continues to monitor the current number of COVID-19 cases, please know that our greatest concern has and will continue to be the safety of our students, staff, and community stakeholders. Given the recent surge of COVID-19 cases across Northwest Georgia and Walker County Schools, it has become necessary for us to temporarily pivot from our traditional in-person learning to a temporary hybrid model.
"Beginning this Thursday and Friday, August 26th and 27th, Walker County students will be at-home learners while teachers refine their lesson plans for hybrid learning. Hybrid instruction, on an A/B schedule, will begin on Monday, August 30th. This temporary adjustment is currently scheduled to run through September 17, 2021. Our decisions will continue to be driven by the data of our school communities.
"Please know you will receive more specific information from your principal in the coming days.
"Thank you for your support in keeping our students, staff, and community safe as we continue to navigate these uncharted waters together."