The Walker County Board of Education will be holding public hearings to explain that while it plans to reduce its property tax rate to its lowest since 2001, taxes will still be going up.
The proposed property tax (millage) rate is 16.404. Last year, the rate was 17.404, as it was in 2020 and 2019.
Yet someone who owns a house with a fair market value of $225,000 and has a homestead exemption, would pay an extra $202.40 in property taxes next year. The average house in Walker County with a homestead exemption is valued at $225,000.
The average value of a house without a homestead exemption is $175,000. The increase in taxes on such a home would be $161.
With home values up, says Rachel Elliot, Walker County schools' chief financial officer, school taxes are going to be up.
Elliot also commented that inflation is up, as are school expenses like supplies for classrooms and fuel for buses. There are also state-mandated teacher pay raises this year that the local system must help cover. Elliot says that non-certified staff will receive a pay increase of $500 each for the first time since 2008.
The school system’s budget, in dollars unadjusted for inflation, goes up every year. So does the amount of money collected in taxes.
In 2021, the school board’s local revenue budget was $23,870,000. In 2022, it was $26,050,000. In 2023, it is set at $32,709,084. Local revenue covers about a third of the school system’s budget. The majority of funds come from the state and other sources.
Could the school board lower the millage rate even more and mitigate or eliminate higher school taxes? Yes, it has the freedom to do that. But, says Elliot, that would result in a budget shortfall for the system. As it is, she says, the school board expects to have to dip into its fund balance this year. The other option would be to reduce spending.
Pandemic relief funds
What about all the pandemic funds the system received? It was a total of $30 million, doled out in three stages.
The first stage was $2.2 million from the CARES Act. Elliot says that was federal funds designated to offset austerity cuts the state had to make due to decreased revenue.
The second stage came to $8.8 million and was, says Elliot, also used to offset austerity cuts and, among other things, to purchase electronic devices for students.
The third round of funding comes to $19.9 million and is supposed to be used to make up for learning loss and emotional and social setbacks due to the pandemic, as well as other things. It has already been applied to summer school, hiring extra teachers and para-pros, smart boards for classrooms and other technology.
The Board of Education will hold three public meetings in early August so local residents can share opinions and ask questions.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.