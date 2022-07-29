The Walker County Board of Education will be holding public hearings to explain that while it plans to reduce its property tax rate to its lowest since 2001, taxes will still be going up.

The proposed property tax (millage) rate is 16.404. Last year, the rate was 17.404, as it was in 2020 and 2019.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

