The Walker County Board of Education has rescheduled its first public hearing on the 2021 millage (property tax) rate from Tuesday, Aug. 8, to Thursday Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. at the Advancing Education Center, 925 Osborn Road, Chickamauga. The hearing is prior to the school board's work session at 6 p.m.
The other hearings will be Thursday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. at the Walker County Department of Education (WCDOE), 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette; and Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. at the WCDOE, 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette.
The board will set the millage at its monthly meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. at the WCDOE, 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette.