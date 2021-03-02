The Walker County, Georgia, Peace, Love, Justice, Remembrance and Reconciliation Coalition -- in cooperation with the Equal Justice Initiative based in Montgomery, Alabama -- is sponsoring an essay contest.
Any student attending Gordon Lee High, LaFayette High, Ridgeland High or the Georgia Northwestern Technical College GED program/Youth Success Academy as a Georgia resident is invited to submit an essay to the Equal Justice Institute to compete for up to $5,000 in scholarships.
Information and the application form are available at https://sites.google.com/eji.org/eji-walker-essay-contest/.
Students are asked to examine the history of a topic of racial injustice and to discuss its legacy today. Essays should explain the chosen topic using a specific historical event(s), explore how the injustice persists and imagine solutions for a future free from racial injustice. Students are encouraged to reflect on how the topic impacts their own lives and communities.
The deadline to submit the scholarship application and essay on the website is midnight, April 1, 2021. For more information, contact Donna McLin at donnakmclin@gmail.com.