Walker County’s Probate Court office has been ordered closed the rest of the week following damage from a weekend vehicle crash.
Superior Court Chief Judge Kristina Cook Graham issued a judicial emergency to close Probate Court until Monday, Oct. 4, after local building officials determined it “is not safe for Probate Court personnel to remain inside at this time.”
At about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control of his vehicle and struck a decorative wall in front of the Walker County Courthouse in downtown LaFayette. The vehicle then crashed into the bottom level of the courthouse, where the Probate Court office is located.
The offices of Probate Court will continue to conduct essential business virtually and by phone. Probate Court can be accessed online at walkercountyga.gov/residents/probate-court/ or by phone at 706-638-2852.