Walker County landfill is chipping a large pile of storm debris into mulch and selling it a discounted price for use in local gardens and landscaping.
The landfill will host Mulch Mania Oct. 21-23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. when Walker County residents can receive up to a loader bucket of mulch for just $10.
“It (mulch) reduces the amount of water that evaporates from soil, cutting down on the amount of moisture needed to keep your plants healthy,” said Paine Gily, landfill director. “Mulch also acts as an insulating layer, reduces weed growth and prevents compaction by allowing more air and water to flow through the ground.”
Mulch will be available on a first come, first served basis until all material is gone. A limit of one discounted loader bucket of mulch per customer will be in effect during this event.
Customers should check in at the landfill scale house on one of the designated dates and will be directed to where they can receive a load of recently ground limbs and leaves.
Residents must put a tarp over their trailer or truck before leaving county property.
The landfill is at 5120 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga.