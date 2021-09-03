The Walker County Health Department will host a second free COVID-19 vaccination event Friday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rossville Athletic Center gym, 301 Williams St., Rossville.
As of Sept. 2, 19,072 (28%) Walker County residents are fully vaccinated, and 22,295 (32%) have received at least one dose.
Those who attended the August vaccination event can return for their second dose, while those who aren't vaccinated will be welcome to drop by and receive their first dose. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available during this event.
Everyone 12 years of age and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine; however, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children under 17.
Walker County District 1 Commissioner Robert Blakemore helped organize both events to improve access to the vaccine for residents on the north end of the county. The Walker County Health Department regularly offers COVID-19 vaccines at its office in LaFayette, which can be more than 30-minutes away for those in the northern end of the county.