At recent meeting of County Committee Members, a discussion of getting out the voters we missed last election cycle and the outcomes was hot and heavy. It was a reminder to those of us attending to get more folks registered and committed to going to the polls whenever they open. Also people voted to pass a resolution (tabled at convention) to honor and thank our hard working police officers. The well written resolution can be read separately. Another resolution passed honoring our former treasurer, now deceased, Jim Powell, beloved by all who knew him.
Business in the meeting was all discussed by Chairman Todd Noblitt, and he passed information around to the group to verify legal actions taken. Cheri Noblitt, secretary, also mentioned a quarterly breakfast meeting, which was very appealing to people who find it hard to attend the third Tuesday nights at 6:00 each month. All are invited to those meetings, now being held at 925 Osburn Road in Chickamauga.
Next speaker expected is candidate for Georgia Senate, Kelvin King. The public is invited to come meet him. Following him in August are two more candidates, Congressman Jody Hice for Secretary of State, and State Sen. Bruce Thompson for state Labor Commissioner. All are open to questions and comments in current events.
Other areas of great interest discussed were the Nov. 9 Veterans event and the local 9-11 memorial event held in September in LaFayette each year.