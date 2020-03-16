Due to Walker County's cancelling the use of the Civic Center and our desire to help stop the spread of COVID-19, aka Coronavirus, the Walker County Republican Convention scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been rearranged.
The county convention will be held at 8566 US 27 Rock Spring GA 30739, starting at 9 a.m. Please, let us know if you plan to attend. The main purpose of the convention is to elect delegate and alternates to district and state conventions. We are trying to get the names of everyone who wants to be considered beforehand. We are attempting to have the smallest convention possible but still conduct the election of delegates and alternates to the district and state conventions which will then elect delegates and alternates to the National Convention.
If you would like to be a delegate to one or all of the upcoming conventions, send an email to n_burton001@comcast.net and gabookcompany@aol.com with the following information:
1. Name
2. Address
3. Phone Number
4. Birthday
5. Which conventions you want to be a delegate to. These are listed below.
- District Convention on April 18 in Dalton, Ga.
- State Convention on May 29-30 in Atlanta, Cobb County
- National Convention on Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, N.C.
For more information, call Nancy Burton 423-364-5682.