On Saturday, April 17, at 8 a.m., the Walker County Republican Party will convene Precinct (or other political subdivision) caucuses (formerly mass meetings) to elect delegates and alternates to the Walker County Republican Party Convention. The County Convention will convene at 10 a.m. on April 17, at the same location for the purpose of electing county party officers and Delegates and Alternates to the Congressional District Convention (14th) and to the GA State Convention. Additionally, the Convention will conduct all other business as necessary.
Both the Precinct Caucuses and County Convention will be held at The Walker County Civic Center, 10052 US Highway 27, Rock Spring, Ga. Caucuses convene at 9 a.m. (register early 8 a.m.), and the Convention Convenes at 10 a.m.
All Walker County residents who are legally registered to vote and believe in the principles of the Republican Party are urged to participate in this process. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee of $20, which is to cover the cost of the County Convention.
The 14th Congressional District Convention will convene in May 2020, date and location to be announced at Convention. The District Convention will be electing officers for the district and State Committee Members for the next biennial. Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee to be announced, which will be to cover the cost of the Convention.
The Georgia Republican Party State Convention will convene at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4, in a location to be determined and will elect State Party Officers for the next biennial, in addition to conducting all other business as necessary. Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee, which is to cover the cost of the Convention.
For further information, contact Nancy Burton, chairman of the Walker County Republican Party, at 423-364-5682 or email n_burton001@comcast.net.
Both on-line early registration and mail-in are available.
P.O. Box 145, Flintstone, GA 30750. Include a check made to Walker GOP and registration form for each attendee.