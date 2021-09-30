A Walker County educator has received the Phil Pickens Leadership Award.
Angie Ingram, special education director for Walker County Schools, was selected for the Administrator Award for 2021. Ingram oversees the school system's Positive Behavior Supports Initiative (PBSI) for all students; PBSI helps students have positive reactions in their behavior to various circumstances in daily lives.
A news release from the school system praised Ingram for always putting special education students and their needs first and foremost in her work at the school system.
She has been instrumental in bringing the Practice Assessment Exploration System (PAES) labs to the school system. The labs allows students with a variety of disabilities to learn hands-on activities that will be transferrable to a workplace setting, according to the news release.
She has also introduced the Project Search program, an international program that provides students with different abilities a chance to work in a local business in three different internship positions. The desired outcome is that students will be placed in a job at the end of their last year in high school.
In 2007 she became one Georgia's first principals to be named a High Performance Principal by Gov. Sonny Perdue.
The Parent Mentor Partnership, a Georgia Department of Education Family Engagement initiative that places a parent of a special needs student in the school system to act as a liaison between the parents and the school system and to offer resources to parents, awards the Phil Pickens Leadership Award. Pickens created the partnership and dreamed that every school system in Georgia would have this liaison in place.
Whitfield County educator Erin Arledge won the Phil Pickens Leadership Award for Parent Mentors for 2021.