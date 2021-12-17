A Walker County Sheriff's Office deputy has completed specialized training in D.U.I. Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing.
According to a news release from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC), Deputy Kassidy Kirby completed a D.U.I. Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the GPSTC in Forsyth, Ga.
This training program includes the observation techniques for recognizing when a driver may be operating a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. The program also identifies patterns of driver behavior and the more common driving errors committed by drivers under the influence of intoxicants.
Students are taught safe methods to stop and approach a suspect driver and the observations to make in order to determine whether a driver is under the influence. Instructors emphasize the proper manner in which to administer field sobriety tests.
Practical exercises, which are conducted during the day and night, are used to emphasize the importance of responding properly in this situation.
Field sobriety tests taught meet the standards of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety has provided funding for this program.