A large crowd of motivated Democrats on Saturday, June 26, attended a rally and barbecue at Eagle’s Rest Ranch in Flintstone.
Considerable funds were raised for the local party with a barbecue lunch by Ash Kickin’ Barbecue. There was lively music by Doug Carson in a lovely mountain setting hosted by Burton Brown.
Candidates McCormack and Davis gave insightful and inspiring presentations of their visions for the 14th Congressional District, and Ben Turner, candidate for lieutenant governor, gave a stirring speech. More than $4,000 was raised by the two congressional candidates for their campaigns to unseat Marjorie Taylor Green.
There will be a vigorous primary among at least four Democratic candidates for the 14th Congressional District Congressional seat.
For more information on Walker Democrats, email walkercodems@gmail.com or go to https://sites.google.com/view/walker-co-ga-dems/; on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/walkercogadems; on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/walkercogadems/; on Twitter https://twitter.com/walkercogadems; on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSNzPgV9R9sR_vNy3y46voA; and on TikTok https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeLMQRa2/.
The next general meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 19, 7:30 pm, at the pocket park, 105 N. Main St., LaFayette. Bring a folding chair.
For more information, call 706-764-2801.