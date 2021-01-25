The Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) was awarded a $9 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.
The loan will finance the construction of three pump stations and the installation of sewer main. The WCWSA transmits wastewater to the city of Chattanooga for treatment. This project will provide the infrastructure for WCWSA to transmit and treat its wastewater resulting in an overall cost savings.
The authority will pay 1.01% interest on the 20-year loan. The loan will finance a conservation project, which qualifies for a reduced interest rate.
The CWSRF provides low-interest loans for wastewater and water pollution control infrastructure. These projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic development. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
GEFA offers a reduced interest rate for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects at water and wastewater treatment plants, landfills, and municipal solid waste facilities; water conservation projects in the areas of water loss and end-use water efficiency; and nonpoint source pollution control projects.
GEFA, headquartered in Atlanta, provides financing for a variety of energy, land and water projects. Since 1985, GEFA has approved financial commitments totaling more than $4.6 billion to local governments, businesses and nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit gefa.georgia.gov, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube or Flickr.