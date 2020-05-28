Walker County voters who choose to cast their ballots in person will decide between a crowded field of candidates in the June 9 primary as the elections office receives hundreds of absentee and early voters' ballots.
Walker County Elections and Registration Director Danielle Montgomery’s office said May 27 that her office had already received 5,400 absentee ballots, and 525 voters had cast ballots early in person.
Republicans Dale Wilson, the incumbent, is facing off against Lindsay Bradford for Walker County Board of Education Post 4 to take the seat as no Democratic or third-party candidates qualified in March.
Vying for the chairperson’s post on the Walker County Board of Commissioners are Republicans Matt Harris, Perry Lamb and Shannon K. Whitfield, current sole commissioner. No Democratic or third-party candidate qualified for this race to oppose the primary's victor in the general election.
Republicans James “Jim” Hill and Robert Blakemore are facing off for the seat on Walker County Board of Commissioners District 1. The winner of that primary race will face Democrat Bobby McDonald in November's general election.
Walker County Board of Commissioners District 2 Republican candidates Mark Askew and Marcus Veazey vie to be the Republican opponent to compete against Democrat Tyrone Davis in the general election in November.
Republicans Daryl L. Massey, Mike Nowlin, Alan Painter, Alan Slaven and Robert Stultz are competing for the Walker County Board of Commissioners District 4 post. No Democratic or third-party candidate qualified for this race to oppose the primary's victor in November.
Republicans Colton Moore and Todd Noblitt are competing against incumbent Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, for the state Senate District 53 seat while Republicans Mike Cameron, Vikki Mills and John Deffenbaugh are facing off for the state House District 1 seat. No Democrat or third-party candidate qualified to run in either race.
For U.S. District 14 representative, Republican candidates John D. Barge, Ben Bullock, Kevin Cooke, John Cowan, Clayton Fuller, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Gunther, Bill Hembree and Matt Laughridge vie for the opportunity to face off against Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November's general election. U.S. Congressman Tom Graves announced in December his decision not to seek re-election.
On the Democratic primary ballot, Sarah Riggs Amico, Marckeith DeJesus, James Knox, Tricia Carpenter McCracken, Jon Ossoff, Maya Dillard Smith and Teresa Pike Tomlinson vie to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, in the November general election. Shane Hazel, a Libertarian, also qualified to be on the November ballot.
Democrats Daniel Blackman and John Noel vie in the primary to compete in the November general election for the Georgia Public Service Commission District 4 post against incumbent Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr., a Republican.