Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have determined that a vehicle fire in Walker County was intentionally set. The fire occurred shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
“The black 1988 Chevrolet Camaro was discovered burning by a neighbor, who then alerted the owners of the property where the vehicle was parked,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
Rewards up to $10,000 are offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Walker County Fire Department and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.