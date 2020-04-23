As the state of Georgia makes plans to reopen when Gov. Brian Kemp’s Shelter in Place order expires April 30, Walker County Government will resume some county operations that had previously been suspended due to COVID-19.
The following changes were announced today, during a Facebook Live community update.
Animal Control will be on-call and only responding to dog bite and stray animal cases at 706-375-2100.
Codes Enforcement will resume operations on Monday, May 4.
Litter Control will resume operations on Monday, May 4.
Maintenance Shop will resume operations on Monday, April 27.
Public Works is in full operation. Call 706-375-5601.
Tax Commissioner’s Office will have limited staff in Rock Spring. Drive-thru will reopen, and business will be done by drive-thru/phone/mail/email. Call 706-638-2929.
Transit will resume full operations on Monday, April 27. Call 706-375-0803.
All other departments remain unchanged. A complete list of county operational changes due to COVID-19 is available at https://docs.google.com/document/d/164yqAaquYsLurOdreHyO816SM1hqnS4O0g-7REUuSYo/edit.
The resumption of services should not be viewed as a return to “business as usual.” Many services remain limited as the county works to protect its employees from potential exposure.