Walker County residents are asked to make a lifesaving donation this month.
On Wednesday, May 26, Walker County Government will host a community blood drive to help answer the call for blood donations leading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The drive will run from 1-5 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center, at 10052 Highway 27 in Rock Spring.
Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting bloodassurance.org/WCCC or by calling 1-800-962-0628
Blood Assurance has an immediate need for all blood types. The number of units of O-positive, O-negative and B-negative blood has reached critical levels, with less than a day supply on hand to meet the needs of area hospitals. A-positive and A-negative supply has also dropped below the standard five day inventory level.
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted blood donations over the past year. Limitations on gatherings, donors working or attending school from home, and fewer opportunities for mobile blood drives have resulted in a shortage of blood units locally and in other parts of the country.
Blood donations are essential to maintain the infrastructure of the healthcare system. Donors who have received a COVID-19 vaccine remain eligible to donate blood.
All donors who attend this event on May 26 will also receive a “Donoritaville” T-shirt.