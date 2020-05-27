Due to a positive case of COVID-19 at the Walker County Tax Commissioner’s Office in Rock Spring, the Tax and Tag Office at this building* will be closed today (Wednesday, May 27) through Friday, May 29.
All team members have been sent for COVID-19 testing and the office is being deep-cleaned.
“We appreciate your patience while we work to protect the health and safety of our staff and the public,” Walker County Commissioner’s Office said in a news release Tuesday, May 26.
Business can continue to be conducted by mail or online. Please make sure to include a working phone number on any paperwork sent to this office, in case we need to obtain additional information to complete your transaction.
Reminder – Tag renewals due March 16, 2020 through June 14, 2020 have been automatically extended until June 15, 2020.
Mail:
Walker County Tax Commissioner
P.O. Box 510
Rock Spring, GA 30739
Online:
*The Fairview office remains closed at this time.