Walker County Local Government Services building in Rock Spring

Walker County Local Government Services building in Rock Spring.

 Contributed

Due to a positive case of COVID-19 at the Walker County Tax Commissioner’s Office in Rock Spring, the Tax and Tag Office at this building* will be closed today (Wednesday, May 27) through Friday, May 29.

All team members have been sent for COVID-19 testing and the office is being deep-cleaned.

“We appreciate your patience while we work to protect the health and safety of our staff and the public,” Walker County Commissioner’s Office said in a news release Tuesday, May 26.

Business can continue to be conducted by mail or online. Please make sure to include a working phone number on any paperwork sent to this office, in case we need to obtain additional information to complete your transaction.

Reminder – Tag renewals due March 16, 2020 through June 14, 2020 have been automatically extended until June 15, 2020.

Mail:

Walker County Tax Commissioner

P.O. Box 510

Rock Spring, GA 30739

Online:

Online motor vehicle registration

*The Fairview office remains closed at this time.

