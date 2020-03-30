A new small business recovery guide has launched online to help local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Walkerbusiness.org is for all Walker County businesses; much of the information pertains to those with fewer than 500 employees. There is an extensive unemployment benefit section, as well as details about available loans and how the federal stimulus/recovery bill impacts local businesses.
Along with regular updates, business owners can fill out a form to share what kind of information for which they would like additional help, such as financial assistance, marketing and E-commerce education, recovery business plan assistance/business continuity planning, health and safety for employees/customers, training and resources on how to conduct virtual meetings, how to work through new government programs, etc.
The guide was developed by the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, Thrive Regional Partnership, Redev Workshop, the cities of Rossville and LaFayette and other community members.