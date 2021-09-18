The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ McCauley, Thomas Darrell, 27, 3532 Chandler Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, seat belts violation (adults), no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Workman, Daniel Aaron, 47, homeless, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), no insurance, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, possession of methamphetamine, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Plank, Joseph Adam, 41, 144 Brown Estates Drive, LaFayette, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Saunders, Jordan Royce, 22, 1159 Rainbow Drive B, Loris, S.C., purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Stewart, Lavon Curtis, 35, 33 Hunter Circle, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), burglary (forced entry) (residence)
♦ Edwards, Aliyah, Suzanne, 30, 144 Block Road, Rossville, Ga., view obstructed (windshield/other windows), driving under the influence of drugs, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Barber, Hope Jessica, 22, 74 Crabtree Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear
♦ McGraw, Jeff McKenzie, 40, 58 Lowry Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Morey, Ethan Zane, 19, 249 Cinderella Drive, Flintstone, Ga., sexual battery (second or subsequent conviction) (felony)
♦ Thompson, Benjamin Michael, 39, 2130 College Park Lane, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ McClendon, Justin Van, 31, 6518 Dupont St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hunt, Dustin Warren, 21, Bonavista Lane, Tunnel Hill, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Anderson, Antonio Lebron, 41, 5192 User Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking fixed object, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Morrison Jr., James Edward, 40, 159 Monica Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., interference with government property (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), simple battery (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Warren, Dustyn Nelson, 21, 220 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear
♦ Avila, Luis Alberto, 23, 95 Lemon Road, Walterboro, S.C., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Uren, Jennifer Rebecca, 38, 8006 Freeport Drive, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Mahon, George Wayne, 41, 2236 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lay, Stephen Kyle, 33, 105 White St., Calhoun, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Frazier Jr., Floyd Lemeul, 45, 16561 Highway 11, Wildwood, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Lewallen, Ronald Morris, 54, 204 Walnut St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Franklin, Christopher Lynn, 43, 412 Tredwell Road, Chatsworth, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Tofte, Lance Allen, 59, homeless, pedestrian under the influence
♦ Broom, Cara Diona, 32, 324 N. Columbus Circle, Calhoun, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Harris, Shwandra Kenish, 43, 123 Mahan Ave., LaFayette, Ga., battery (famil y violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Williams, Danny Ray, 26, 244 Rogers Road, Chickamauga, Ga., burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Cordell, Edward Lee, 36, 2302 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ McBryar, Michael Adam, 36, 1110 Arkillous Circle, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ Stanton, Kristian Cameron, 26, 415 Eventide Drive, Murfreesboro, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ McCormick, David Lee, 33, 310 Glenn St., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery, probation violation (felony)
♦ Dover, Roger Derek, 34, 15 N.E. Wynnie St., Rome, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Tofte, Lance Allen, 59, 573 Weeks Road, Ellijay, Ga., public drunk
♦ Brown, Courvoisier Demarco, 26, 1848 Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), serious injury by vehicle
♦ Harris, Bryson Alexander, 22, 64 Royal Oak Drive, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Stevens, Joshua Neal, 41, 202 Lyerly St., Summerville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ LeCroy, Randy Joe, 60, 612 Corbley Road, Rossville, Ga., pedestrian under the influence
♦ Shockley, Malcom Jamall, 28, 118 Houston London Drive, Summerville, Ga., giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Overby, Matthew Corey, 34, 65 Meredith's Way, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Gonzalez, Isaac, 30, 100 Lakeshore Drive, Spring City, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Suttle, Nicholas Jade, 41, 714 Henderson St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Phillips, Chris Russell, 61, 533 Glenn Wade Drive, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Minshew, David Lee, 48, 1270 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of tools for the commission of a crime, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), theft by taking motor vehicle parts or accessories (felony), entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
♦ Hodson, Kyle Edward, 39, 1416 Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3), possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Zimmerman, Chastin McKinley, 116 S. Stovall St., Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Southern, Twyan Deangelo, 21, 383 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Vasquez Mendez, Casimiro Obed, 22, 110 Fourth St., Trion, Ga., speeding, reckless driving
♦ Parm, Joel Kimsey, 61, 501 S. Main St. B, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Perez, Minors Gonzalez, 18, 4401 13th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving under the influence of alcohol under age 21; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Perez-Gonzalez, Dany, 17, 4401 13th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., disorderly conduct, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Galvez, Elesman, 20, 3406 4th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license, driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Simpson, Seyoum Alebe, 36, 327 Bell Lane, LaFayette, Ga., cruelty to children (first degree), simple battery (family violence)