♦ Brown, Stephen Wayne, 29, 57 Hillsdale Lane, Ringgold, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Bell, Jahmar Dewayne, 21, 171 Leinbach Road, Rossville, aggravated assault, reckless driving, no insurance, reckless conduct (two counts), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation - child 5 years of age or less (two counts), driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense within five years), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
♦ Lay, Grayson Taylor, 27, 523 Manchester Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Morgan, Steven Lebron, 30, 5555 Hixson Pike, Hixson, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ McGregor, Michael Edward, 34, 33 S. Lake Terrace, Rossville, child molestation
♦ Jenkins, Tonya Lynn, 43, 516 Colerain St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Fowler, Betty Arizona, 18, 4654 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, criminal damage to property second (private property)
♦ Snow, Brandon Garrett, 38, 1207 N. Main St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Vicente Sontay, Luis Santiago, 25, 2402 Chamberlain Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while unlicensed, reckless driving
♦ Frashier, Floyd Timothy, 52, 35 King St., LaFayette, loitering and prowling, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Staton, Belinda Gail, 53, 180 Parrish Drive, Chickamauga, hold for court
♦ Lee, Austin Dewayne, 29, 204 S. Main St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Walker, Kevin Leroy, 52, 709 Patterson Road Apt. 10, LaFayette, simple battery
♦ Patton, Malori Ryan, 34, 6047 Mill Road, Hixson, Tenn., bond surrender, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Hall, Thomas Andrew, 35, 783 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (felony), probation violation (felony)
♦ James, BobbieJo, 25, 714 Jefferson St., Winchester, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Jewell, Joshua Adam, 31, 307 S. Main St. 12, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Johnson, Daniel E., 17, 972 E. Circle Drive, Rossville, criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Driggins, Alecia Alaina, 37, 5057 Ravenview Drive, Marietta, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense
♦ Joshua, Antoine Lebron, 26, 313 S. Novell Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., disorderly conduct
♦ Davis, Erica Michelle, 35, 802 Carden Ave., Rossville, disorderly conduct, terroristic acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer
♦ Katz, Senecca Nmn, 23, 1007 Magnolia St., LaFayette, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Patterson, Crystal Nicole, 34, 409 Ramey Road, Trion, probation violation (felony)
♦ Stoker, Sharon, 48, 164 Lake Ridge Road, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Russell, Brittney Anne, 23, 5598 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, hold for court
♦ Harris, Christopher Justin, 30, 513 N. Duke St., LaFayette, hold for court
♦ Harmon, Jeremy Michael, 43, 4856 Highway 95, Rock Spring, terroristic acts, cruelty to children (second degree), cruelty to children (third degree), battery, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), aggravated assault, aggravated assault (family violence); exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents
♦ Pass, Mario Demetries, 32, 175 Holderness St. SW unit A, Atlanta, smash and grab burglary
♦ Kinsey, Makayla Elizabeth, 22, homeless, criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Kinsey, Jerrica Cricket, 23, 2425 W. Armuchee Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Asher, John David, 43, 172 Stanfield Drive, LaFayette, contempt of superior court
♦ Kilgore, Dchanon Jerral, 26, 5007 Wedgewood Place, Stone Mountain, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity (three counts), acquire/maintain through gang activity/proceeds derive from interest/control of property (two counts); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs (two counts); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Best, Keith Darrell, 25, 3026 Crabtree Circle, Decatur, Ga., possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana (three counts), possession and use of drug-related objects, unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity (three counts); crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs (two counts); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Best, Kenan Dijon, 22, 4129 Belvedere Square, Decatur, Ga., possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity (three counts); acquire/maintain through gang activity/proceeds derive from interest/control of property (two counts); crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs (two counts); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Lightfoot, Andrew Christian, 23, 1420 DOE, Lilburn, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity (three counts); acquire/maintain through gang activity/proceeds derive from interest/control of property (two counts); crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs (two counts); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ O'Shields, Steven Clayton, 24, 92 Kelley Lane, Flintstone, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Francisco, Joshua David, 28, 1403 Spring Creek Road, East Ridge, Tenn., theft by taking (motor vehicle) (felony) (two counts), entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (three counts)
♦ Derryberry, John Robert, 42, 805 Highway 157, Lookout Mountain, Ga., bond surrender, theft of services (felony)
♦ Crisp, Summer Destardi, 32, 207 Chambers St., Rossville, cruelty to children (third degree), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Keith, Shawn Alexander, 20, homeless, Ga., financial transaction card theft, theft by taking (motor vehicle) (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Villegas, Fernando Reta Jr., 41, 2 Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Keith, Marty Eugene, 51, 1282 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Adams, Kristie Lynne, 41, 400 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Pettigrew, Dakota Levi, 21, 171 Corinth Road, LaFayette, theft by taking (felony), possession of methamphetamine, burglary - no forced entry (non-residence)
♦ McPherson, Marcus Page, 50, 514 Carden Ave., Rossville, maintaining a disorderly house, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Cooper, Michael Anthony, 34, 252 Cooper Road, Trenton, improper parking on/along highway, driving under the influence of drugs, lighted headlights/other lights required 1/2 hour after sunset - 1/2 hour before sunrise
♦ Williams, William Travis, 23, 724 Syvlia Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., public indecency (first or second conviction) (misdemeanor)
♦ Martin, Isaiah Tyler, 21, 912 Seymour Ave., Rossville, arson (first degree)
♦ Bell, Zachary James, 27, 1116 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, contempt of civil court, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500, simple assault (family violence)
♦ Higgins, Autumn Desiree, 25, 3089 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Porter, Christopher Lamar, 34, 3823 Danberry Lane, Decatur, Ga., headlight requirement all vehicles except motorcycles, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Higgins, Brianna Lee, 24, 231 S. Lake Terrace, Rossville, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio
♦ Hogan, Marticka Nate, 25, 410 Court St., Calhoun, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influece of alcohol
♦ Dempsey, Shawn Laduke, 49, 172 N. Forest Road, Chickamauga, terroristic acts, criminal trespass (family violence), criminal damage to property (second) (private property) (two counts), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, aggravated battery (two counts), aggravated assault (family violence) (two counts)
♦ Murphy, Brandon Alexander, 26, 4161 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, driving wrong side of road, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Webb, Justin Tyler, 30, 102 Dogwood Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)