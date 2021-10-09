The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Banks, Tyler Jourdain, 24, 443 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Stevens, James Patrick, 26, 314 Cedar St., LaFayette, Ga., expired license plate, no insurance, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Zinna, Austin Tyler, 20, 213 Homewood Trail, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lathem, April Lynn, 37, 1833 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Tapp, Michael Dewayne, 50, 408 Dogwood Circle, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation (felony)
♦ Rogers, Chad Adrian, 35, 2318 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Laymon, Brandon Lamar, 37, 279 Chloe Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Loarca, Lucas, 20, 4405 E. 14th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Waldon, Destiny R., 25, 215 Ivy St., Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Sanchez Jr., Steven Paul, 31, 733-1/2 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear, probation violation (felony)
♦ Moore II, Edward Lee, 33, 1929 Sherman St., Chattanooga, Tenn., possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, fail to yield while turning left, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Mindock, Derek Eugene, 46, 52 North Ave., Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ Gibson, Kenneth Lloyd, 43, 974 E. Valley Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Roden, Christopher Lynn, 34, 1309 Whitt Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Kirby, Jessica Markel, 22, 310 Mac Road, Blairs, Va., disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Haire, Jessica Faith, 33, 337 Chestua Road, Madisonville, Tenn., parole violation
♦ Lee, Cory Gage, 27, 1142 Bronco Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear, probation violation (felony), no license plate, driving wrong side of road, lighted headlights/other lights required 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x3), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense
♦ Johnson, Abraham Denver, 37, 1529 Myrt St., Rossville, Ga., burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Kelly Jr., John Edward, 41, 305 Jackson St., LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, driving without license on person
♦ Henson, Joshua Craig, 26, 141 Friendship Road, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act), cruelty to children (third degree)
♦ Adams-Hayes, Wesley D., 22, 39 Sherry Court, Chickamauga, Ga., manufacturing, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, possess with intent to distribute controlled substance
♦ Songer, Samantha Ann, 44, 260 Wesley Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Stephens, Brien Douglas, 43, 74 Fields Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., failure to appear (felony), probation violation (felony)
♦ McClellan, Bobbie Leann, 44, 449 Back Penn Road, Summerville, Ga., speeding, driving under the influence of drugs, use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching head-on
♦ Holley, Elizabeth Jillian, 23, 293 Still Meadow Lane, Flintstone, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Webb, Bruce Kenneth, 57, 24 Elmo Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Herndon, Kristopher Thomas, 31, 5024 Mimosa Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lewis, Tiffany Rae, 21, 420 Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Grooms, Christopher Charles, 35, 35 Baker St., LaFayette, Ga., improper left turn, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Rizzo, Paul Ronald, 31, 323 McAfee Road, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), possession of tools for the commission of a crime
♦ Guy, Randy, 50, 331 Highway 201, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Stevens, James Patrick, 26, 314 Cedar St., LaFayette, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
♦ Morris, Austin Shane, 23, 105 Bell Court, Chickamauga, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor),
♦ Davis, Malik Rashawn, 21, 7576 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), interference with custody (first or second offense) (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (trespassing on property), statutory rape (felony)
♦ Frashier, Floyd Timothy, 53, 35 King St., LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Morrison, Marc Douglas, 46, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Martin, Vivian, 25, felony warrant (x2), misdemeanor warrant
♦ Hamill, Cessna Shaolin, 19, theft by taking motor vehicle, probation violation warrant (felony)
♦ Fitzsimmions, Christina Marie, 22, theft by taking motor vehicle, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Sharp, Jeffery Edward, 29, criminal damage to property (second degree)
♦ Travis, Michael Edward, 59, felony warrant
♦ Guy, Devin Wayne, 25, simple battery, warrant
♦ Tripp, Ethan Bryant, 24, simple battery (family violence act)
♦ Chambers, Austin Dale, 29, burglary (second degree)
♦ Hewitt, Taylor Desiree, return from dr
♦ Bryson, Karen Lynne, 61, exploitation of an elder
♦ Bryson, Arthur Lee, 61, exploitation of an elder
♦ Judd, Megan Jewel, 30, DUI, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of roadway, hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident
♦ Tripp, Ethan Bryant, 24, 252 Fitzpatrick Drive, LaFayette, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Sharp Jr., Jeffery Edward, 29, 164 Triple Sharp Drive, LaFayette, Ga., criminal damage to property (second degree) (business)
♦ Judd, Megan Jewel, 30, 293 McCary Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Pettigrew, David Ray, 53, 171 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Gross, Lucas J., 25, 2469 6th Ave. #394, Chattanooga, Tenn., aggravated assault, cruelty to children (third degree), possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, aggravated assault
♦ Perkins, Brandon A., 22, 2107 Cooley St., Chattanooga, Tenn., cruelty to children (third degree), aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Loubier, Gladys Lee, 40, 509 N. Duke St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Chambers, Austin Dale, 29, 2774 Cloud Springs Road, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Venable, Amber Marie, 42, P.O. Box 306, Geraldine, Ala., probation violation (felony)
♦ Brewer, Terrence Lebron, 18, 1015 Hickory St., Chattanooga, Tenn., aggravated assault (x3), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, carrying a concealed weapon (second or subsequent offense), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
♦ James, Timothy Lee, 60, 601 James St. #93, Rossville, Ga., obscured or missing license plates, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Smith, Jameson Scott, 33, 1309 Leaside Lane, Hixson, Tenn., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol concentration .08G or more within three hours or more, use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching head on, speeding
♦ Crawford, Dakota Ashton, 25, 3699 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Tracy, Andrew Tyler, 31, 320 Gravitt Road, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery
♦ Bice, Kevin Lee, 31, 60 Rosser Road, Trion, Ga,. driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration