♦ House, Nathan Keith, 39, 804 Windy Trail, LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Greer, Jesse Daniel, 37, 70 Raleigh Drive, LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Brock, Nathaniel Read, 26, 3210 13th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Fink, Eric Lee, 34, 106 Presell Park, Peach Tree City, probation violation (felony); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Haskins, Marcus Dewayne, 28, 833 Swanson Road, Ringgold, parole violation
♦ Summers, Barbara Michelle, 46, 110 Park Wilson Road, Athens, Tenn., possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Keown, Shane Bradford, 40, 8737 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Scott, Christa Russell, 34, 2365 Corinth Road, LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Hodnett, Shelby Leigh, 28, 5136 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, disorderly conduct
♦ Dean Jr., James Reuben, 63, 4320 Burning Bush Road, Ringgold, expired drivers license, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Coursey, Chance Edward, 35, 9 Destiny Lane, Chickamauga, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Wiggins, Natalie Michele, 25, 278 Claire St., Rossville, disorderly conduct, simple assault
♦ Hargiss, Brittney L., 21, 250 Claire St., Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Hardwick, Dylan Jacob, 23, 250 Claire St., Rossville, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, public drunk, simple assault
♦ Castings, Carol Faye, 62, 7656 Highway 193, Flintstone, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Carroll, Ethan James, 19, 54 Gaines Drive, Flintstone, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Edwards, Jace Anthony, 37, 2611 Ringgold Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey traffic control device, hit and run - duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Dove, Brianna Kathleen, 21, 114 Glenbrook Drive, Trenton, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), speeding, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Berry, Emily Nicole, 43, 303 N. Flora St., LaFayette, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Koken, Nicole Shawnice, 28, 314 Bryant Ave., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Rosenthal, Theodore Daniel, 52, 5440 Perlou Lane, Murfreesboro, Tenn., arson (first degree)
♦ Ruth, Thomas Lamar, 50, 31 Crestview, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Middlebrooks, Katelyn Nicole, 26, 7306 Highway 151, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Adams, Jamie Allen, 44, 238 Pace Road, Chickamauga, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; receipt, possession, transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Johnson, Teresa Lynn, 40, 84 Simmons Tawzer Road, Chickamauga, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Cromer, Jeremy Lynn, 40, 5249 Highway 337, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Quails, John Randall, 28, 122 LaFayette Drive, theft by taking - building (misdemeanor), theft by taking - motor vehicle (misdemeanor), aggravated assault (family violence)
♦ Frazier, Whittney Lashanda, 30, 1110 Arkillous Circle, Rossville, unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance (two counts)
♦ Langley, Madison Lindsey, 19, 72 Georgia Terrace, Rossville, simple assault - family violence, violation of oath by public officer
♦ Williams, Kera Michelle, 28, 1201 W. North Main St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Scott, Eva Lee, 63, 832 Salem Road, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Davenport, Davadrion Lavail, 37, 504 Grant St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Griffin, Melissa Diane, 39, 189 Highway 48, Summerville, probation violation (felony)
♦ Kisor, Dylan McKay, 17, 717 Roberta Drive, Rossville, terroristic acts
♦ Parker, Kyle Patrick, 25, 54 Sonshine Lane, Chickamauga, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Smith, Robert William, 35, 5619 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, probation violation (misdemeanor), improper transfer of license plate/decal, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Fields, Timothy, 50, 2102 Sharp St., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of multiple substances, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Goss, Drake Kenrick, 21, 24 Elmo Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Pickard, Vada Leanne, 21, 853 E. Reed Road, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
♦ Jackson Jr., Roger Dale, 35, 11 Bama Lane C7, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Shirley, Brian Dale, 23, 47 Greenbriar Lane, Ringgold, theft by taking (felony)
♦ Huskey, Casey Aaron, 22, 10 Grove St., Graysville, Ga., possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Phillips, John Paul, 41, 101 Sycamore St., Adamsville, Ala., driving while unlicensed, hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident; fail to report accident with injury, death; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Putnam, Jessica Orlis, 36, 709 Richardon St., Rossville, disorderly conduct
♦ Ortiz, Julio Fermin, 21, 3821 N. Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., expired license plate, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Stoker, Tammy Leigh, 32, 335 Jenkins Road, Rossville, reckless driving, no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Mannis, Brittany Michelle, 26, homeless, disorderly conduct