The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Burdick, Torie Ahbrail, 30, 2286 Cordell Road, Rock Spring, Ga., no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI - endangering a child under 14 years of age, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Davis, Jeremiah William, 23, 11 Longstreet Road, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, violate family violence order
♦ Minor, Courtney Randi, 28, 2601 E. 44th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., financial transaction card fraud
♦ Woods, Ronyale Antonio, 51, 1215 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense within five years)
♦ Bastain, Lori Katherine, 51, 2131 McFarland Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Winters, Lebron Charles, 48, 604 A Gadd Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Tucker, Jaclyn Kaceeann, 37, 128 Jessie Drive, LaFayette, Ga., purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Barrett, Shannon Juanita, 48, 128 Jessie Drive, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (felony)
♦ Snowden, Cobey Allen, 30, 1097 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Nichols, Jacob William, 34, 1212 W. North Main St. #34, LaFayette, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act)
♦ Pankowski, Timothy Alan, 64, 352 S. Baja Lane, Fargo, N.D., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Minor, Michael Todd, 20, 476 Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI under age 21 .02% or more
♦ Wingfield, Jeffrey Donald, 31, 422 Rossville Blvd., Summerville, Ga., improper use of dealer tag, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Moore, Ronnie Lebron, 46, 20 King St., LaFayette, Ga., destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest
♦ Ware, Phillip Edward, 26, 216 N. Eastling St., Dalton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Klueger, Brittney Mitchell, 41, 127 Hidden Oaks Drive, Flintstone, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, texting while driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Humphrey, Krista Matta, 28, 100 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, Ga., no proof of insurance, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic control device, driving without license on person, DUI endangering a child under 14 years of age, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Moore, Kevin Derrick, 34, 8795 Highway 108, Whitwell, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Cook Sr., Timothy Miles, 61, 1045 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga, Ga., parole violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Moen, Melissa Estella, 56, 818 Asterwood Drive, Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Smith, Benjamin Michael, 30, 1638 Crabtree Road, Hixson, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Hixson, Charles Alan, 36, 152 Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault (family violence act)
♦ Harrison, Deiago Montreal, 28, 208 Somerset Club Drive, Cartersville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Coley, Shannon Denise, 44, 831 Schmitt Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x2), possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Smith, Nancy Ann, 39, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Hall, Jackie Ray, 51, 161 Reno Way, Dalton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Coker, Heather Ann, 44, 171 Ferndale Drive, Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Miranda, Jorge Luis, 38, homeless, hold for other agency
♦ Davis, Becky Marie, 41, 827 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, Ga., manufacture, deliver, distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substance - Schedule I; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, possess with intent to distribute controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute
♦ Vess, Sara Nicole, 31, 161 Sunset Drive, Ringgold, Ga., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Harris, Arterious Trendalle, 29, 809 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), simple battery (family violence)
♦ Taylor, Michael Zachary, 34, 827 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, possess with intent to distribute controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; sale of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance
♦ Frashier, Floyd Timothy, 53, 35 King St., LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Allred, James William, 55, 172 Stanfield Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Hancock, Roy Gene, 40, 168 Millsap Lane, Rock Spring, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Hewitt, Taylor Desiree, 27, 889 W. 12th St., Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Scott, Terry Leallen, 48, 203 W. Main St. #207, LaFayette, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Chase, William Clifford, 61, 912 Moore Ave., LaFayette, Ga., hit and run (duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident)
♦ Gentry, William Patrick, 51, homeless, probation violation (felony)
♦ Young, James Edward, 26, 30 Bailey Lane, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Eich, Jacob Charles, 28, 1003 Park City Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor), simple battery, criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Harris, Arterious Trendalle, 29, 809 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Fisher, Phillip Randall, 59, 93 April Lane, Trenton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ White, Hunter Brent, 32, 807 Smallwood St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Roberts, Roy Brandon, 35, 1111 Lee Ave., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500) (x2), battery, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Seawright, Ricky Frank, 39, 197 Myers Road, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Johnson Jr., James Douglas, 48, 1145 Chippewa Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Seidel, Michael Edward, 39, 2231 Geneva Trail, Lakesite, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Stoker, Christopher Shawn, 47, 69 Oak St., Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle) (possession), possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lee, Austin Dwayne, 30, 1954 Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (felony)
♦ Letson, Emory Leslie, 34, 6209 Massengile Hollow Road, Harrison, Tenn., terroristic threats (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ Hildebran, Siarria Starr, 1251 Cypress Street Court, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Grissom, Bobbie Jo, 51, 804 Daugherty St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (felony)
♦ Cordell, Edward Lee, 36, 2302 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Wimbley, James William, 43, 502 Daugherty St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Martin, Donald Adam, 50, 150 Hillcrest Drive, (no city listed), Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Dodson, Martha Louise, 46, 1322 E. Sherry Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Cook, Aidan James, 17, 178 Wildewood Trail, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others
♦ Davis, Kayden Chase, 18, 701 Gordon St., Chickamauga, Ga., intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others
♦ Hickman, Nicholas Dewayne, 17, 946 E. Valley Drive, Rossville, Ga., intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others
♦ Wiley, Dennis Hamilton, 42, 1210 Probasco St., LaFayette, Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, interference with government property (felony), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Melville, Charles Franklin, 63, 293 Durgin Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Bonnie, Michael Alfred, 25, 506 N. 2nd St. Apartment B, LaFayette, Ga., expired license plate; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Byrd, Kayla Renee, 31, unknown address, Chattanooga, Tenn., simple battery, possession of methamphetamine, burglary (first degree)
♦ Lowe, Lacy Lane, 40, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, burglary (first degree)
♦ Blaylock, Lacey Lyn, 36, 100 James St., (no city listed), Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Graham, Howard Nick, 52, 200 Gilbert Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Penson, James Lee, 24, 10553 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lopez, Leonard Rosas, 44, 4224 Crestview Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Huckabey, Micah Q., 24, 1746 Benton Station Road, Benton, Tenn., simple assault, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Campbell, Tiffany Starr, 29, 838 Bradley Ave., LaFayette, Ga., reckless conduct, cruelty to children (second degree), possession of methamphetamine, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
♦ Wood, Timothy Scott, 42, 6714 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Appleberry, Dominque Natasha, 30, 1717 Cambridge Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Sharp, Angela Delane, 49, 3 N. Steele St., LaFayette, Ga., removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)