♦ Sanchez, Angel Nmn, 23, 199 Howie Lane, Loganville, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Greer, Jesse Daniel, 37, 70 Raleigh Drive, LaFayette, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Straub Jr., Charles William, 61, 117 Wilder Ave., Chickamauga, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents
♦ Ramey, John Wayne, 57, 3245 E. Broomtown Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Parker, Christopher Eugene, 33, 506 Magnolia St., LaFayette, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Fickey, Ryan David, 29, 324 Jenkins Road, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (felony)
♦ Corporal, Michael Randy, 35, 1015 Lee Ave., Rossville, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid/synthetic marijuana or K2
♦ Dyer, Austin Shannon, 20, 404 Oglethorpe Ridge, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid/synthetic marijuana or K2
♦ Shelton, Noah Dakota Willye, 21, 72 S. Terrace, Rossville, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid/synthetic marijuana or K2
♦ Stevens, Daylen Elese, 17, 78 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, simple battery
♦ Bradford, Areal R., 31, 1015 Lee Ave. 4, Rossville, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer
♦ Womble, Amanda Lynn, 36, 67 Betty Drive, Chickamauga, hold for court
♦ Jeter, Russell Colt, 37, 410 Evans Road, Rossville, probation violation (felony)
♦ Pemberton, Anna Nicole, 30, 222 Center St., Rossville, hold for court
♦ Bates, Maggie May, 36, 40 Noel Lane, Rossville, hold for court
♦ Broadrick, Jessica Rebecca, 30,7528 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, hold for court
♦ Cavin, Alisha Brock, 39, 181 Reese St., Menlo, hold for court
♦ Lewis, Frances Annette, 54, 819 Park City Road, Rossville, hold for court
♦ Thornton, Samantha Jean, 32, 117 Cleveland Road, Rossville, hold for court
♦ White, Jared Scott, 19, 205 Windy Meadow Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Debord, Skyler Jordan, 21, 308 E. Villanow St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Hughes, Tara Shea, 45, 111 Wilder St., Chickamauga, hold for court
♦ Johnson, William Darrin, 47, 32 Sunrise Drive, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Brown, Hillary Michelle, 34, 723 Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Conklin, Glenn Raymond, 33, 2015 Rogers Road, Rossville, speeding, fleeing/attempting to elude police, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device (two counts), no license plate, motorcycle no insurance/proof of insurance, new resident 30 days to obtain a license, driving wrong side of road, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Decorse, Shannon Jo, 46, 1880 Colbert Hollow Road, Rock Spring, probation violation (felony)
♦ Stoker, Matthew Alan, 28, 119 Halls Mill Road, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine; possession of sawed-off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer
♦ Harris, Eric Lee, 30, 601 McLemore St., LaFayette, criminal trespass — trespassing on property, criminal trespass — damage to property under $500
♦ Dye, Lesley Michele, 55, 15 Kay Conley Road, Rock Spring, driving under the influence of drugs, criminal trespass — damage to property under $500
♦ Williams, Darren Lee, 55, 4584 12th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Clements, Brittney Mae, 33, 58 Ovie Drive, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Gunther, Michael Paul, 34, 1705 Sunhill Road, Cleveland, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Sharp II, James William, 47, 1123 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime
♦ McAllister, Richard Allen, 62, 6674 Highway 193, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed greater than 3 inches by 3 inches
♦ Katz, Senecca Nmn, 23, 1007 Magnolia St., LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Coffman, Toby Tyler, 29, 1439 Ramey Road, Trion, battery
♦ Snider, Kelsie Lee, 26, 55 Tom White Road, LaFayette, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of multiple substances; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Visher, Anthony Dijuan, 26, 140 Diane Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, parole violation
♦ Hardy, Joseph Conan, 27, 292 Wesley Road, LaFayette, probation violation (felony), public indecency — first or second offense (misdemeanor)
♦ Bailey, Jared Jamard, 28, 1209 Indian Ave., Rossville, fugitive from justice
♦ Bradley, Timothy Dalton, 17, 195 Honeysuckle Drive, Rock Spring, simple battery; exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents
♦ Shelton, Ricky Howard, 62, 654 Chamberlain Spur Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Gilreath, Amber Nicole, 27, no address provided, loitering and prowling, criminal trespass — damage to property under $500
♦ Lawrence, Terrell Toles, 43, 1407 Stone Gate Court, Rossville, simple battery — family violence
♦ Bradley, Michelle Lynn, 47, 195 Honeysuckle Drive, Rock Spring, simple battery
♦ Wood, Hailey Allison, 19, 6714 Highway 151, LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Clark, Jonathan David, 30, 3317 Halls Valley Road, Trion, probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954, taillights/lenses required for all vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Holland, Carley Dianna, 36, 142 S. Oakland Drive, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Moorer, Jeffery Eugene, 28, 307 Doc Love Drive, LaFayette, simple assault, family violence
♦ Rosenthal, Theodore Daniel, 52, 5440 Perlou Lane, Murfreesboro, Tenn., failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked — first offense, driving under the influence of alcohol — concentration 0.08G or more within three hours or more
♦ Hodge, Robert Grady, 39, 38 Boss Court, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (three counts), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Brown, Courvoisieur Demaceo, 25, 1848 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, terroristic acts, simple assault (family violence)
♦ Frashier, Cliff Arden, 39, 88 Walden Spur Road, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony), contempt of civil court
♦ Huni, Joel Hamilton, 56, 1328 Old Lafayette Road, Chickamauga, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Rhodes, Matthew Earl, 30, 351 Clark Road, Tunnel Hill, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Tinsley, Camden McCall, 19, 96 Birkwood Drive, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance