The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Grant, Jonathan Drew, 33, 46 Random Terrace, Ringgold, Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, speeding, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol concentration .08G or more within three hours; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Brundage, Michael Lebron, 31, 3911 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Murphy, Kordarrius Travionne, 25, 3401 Campbell St. #914, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Hanks, Michael Dakota, 24, 2737 Forrest Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Webb, Justin Tyler, 39, 186 Bronco Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Roach, Jarrod Tyler, 30, 197 N. Victor Road, Flintstone, Ga., simple battery (family violence), possession of methamphetamine, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Rackler, Dustin Lee, 31, 1906 S. Watkins Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Lewis, Thomas Jason, 40, 822 Prospect Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Elliott, Savalas Armand, 46, 206 Tremont St., Chattanooga, Tenn., burglary (first degree), theft by taking (misdemeanor), simple battery, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Harvey, Mary Lois, 34, 214 A W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Allison, Brendan Tyler, 23, 510 Central Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Dean, Faron Chase, 26, 905 Oglethorpe Apt., Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Foskey, Aaron Jay, 48, 4270 Green Acres Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., theft by taking (felony ) (motor vehicle possession)
♦ Davis, Thomas Christopher, 46, 3959 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., duty upon striking unattended vehicle, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, improper backing, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Navas, Christina Elizabeth, 42, 1254 Ridgeland Drive, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Scott, Zachary Ryan, 27, 805 Kay Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Brown, Andrew Daniel, 36, 3005 Chase Drive, Rossville, Ga., criminal damage to property (first degree) (public)
♦ Healan, Daniel Tyler, 37, 726 Roberta Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Tibbs, Melvin Tramell, 28, 4404 Live Oak Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Slaton, Jason Richard, 41, 110 Hickory St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), simple battery (family violence), cruelty to children (third degree or third subsequent offense)
♦ Brooks, Jeffery Clinton, 60, 608 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Hawkins, Tyrecia Georgette-Neshei, 24, 207 Doc Love Ave., LaFayette, Ga., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Harris, Michael D., 40, 8102 Highway 60, Georgetown, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Mossberg, Karen Jean, 56, unknown address, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Shropshire, Jacob Antonio, 34, 208 Hickory St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ McCrary, Michael James, 31, 1109 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Baker, Heather Lynn, 42, 2009 Carol St., Rossville, Ga., simple battery
♦ Talley, Danielle Marie, 30, 300 Duran Drive, Lookout Mountain, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Jones, Cathy Elizabeth, 47, 214 Daughtery St., LaFayette, Ga., aggravated assault, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, criminal damage to property (first) (private property), criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Stone, Mandy Lee, 25, 135 County Road 90, Bryant, Ala., probation violation (felony)
♦ Gardner, Javonte Tre, 18, 2600 4th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Yoder, Amy Felisa, 44, 2112 Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Fauscett, Jason Chase, 21, 608 Pine Oaks Drive, Tunnel Hill, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Stevens, James Patrick, 26, 314 Cedar St., LaFayette, Ga., removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Guffey, Michael Eugene, 61, 307 S. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Broome, Deborah Annette, 60, 307 S. Main St. #19, LaFayette, Ga., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
♦ Moore, Demarcus J., 20, 1220 Poplar St., Chattanooga, Tenn., seat belts violation (adults), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, criminal damage to property (second) (business), reckless driving, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, theft by receiving stolen property in another state (felony); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Bennett, Cecilia Potts, 59, 19 Hinton Lane, Ringgold, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Jackson, Nicholas Byrne, 30, 271 Wesley Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Markcum, Ashley Nicole, 20, 229 W. Highway 136 #122, LaFayette, Ga,. possession of methamphetamine
♦ Dearman, Joshua Adam, 30, 1725 Highway588, Seminary, Miss., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Hood, Tiffany Dawn, 36, 63 Glenn Wade Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Anderson, Cory Franklin, 40, 12 Burnt Mill Circle, Flintstone, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Taylor, Bobby Joe, 38, 26 Ellis Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hall, Sandy Shea, 53, P.O. Box 43, LaFayette, Ga,. possession of methamphetamine
♦ McBurnett, Joshua Ray, 35, 312 Alabama St., Rossville, Ga., receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Haddock, Zachary Adam, 38, 492 Casselona Drive, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Parker, Randall Murray, 50, 134 Veeler Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Whited, Joseph Patrick, 39, 6 S. Lynn Circle, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Greene, Kimberly Ann, 58, 905 E. Pine St., Rossville, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of cocaine
♦ Anderson, Gloria Lorane, 36, 4100 Fagan St. Apartment A, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), no insurance
♦ Sammons, Darrell Jason, 44, 15 Newman Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Bordelon, Thomas Eric, 34, 1725 Highway 588, Seminary, Miss., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
♦ Lobin, Matthew Colton, 25, 1077 Lofton Lane #3, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Stone, Eric Anthony, 40, 1107 Indian Ave., Rossville, Ga., possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Bradley, Christopher James, 59, 319 S. Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Jackson, Daniel William, 43, 1041 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, Ga., public drunk, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple battery
♦ Elliot, Bobby Wayne, 37, 4851 W. Prescott, Tampa, Fla., failure to appear (felony)