♦ Turner, Bobby Ray, 35, 10 Glover Knoll Drive, Rossville, no insurance, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense within five years)
♦ Holland, Brandon Trevor, 26, 136 Kiras Way, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence) (two counts), cruelty to children (third degree), hold for court
♦ Smith, Joshua Labron, 23, 2644 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, aggravated assault
♦ Wallin, Cory Lee, 27, 225 McConnell Crossing, LaFayette, probation violation (felony), criminal damage to property second (business), terroristic threats, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Walker, Melissa Jill, 54, 300 Cooper St. 508, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor), financial transaction card theft
♦ McGill, Michael Tyler, 30, 7092 N. Highway 27, Rock Spring, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Hughes, Shaina Layne, 23, 149 Mahan Ave., LaFayette, possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Henley, Crystal Marie, 37, 314 Cedar St., LaFayette, possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Henley, Christopher Kirt, 39, 115 French St., Ga., possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Ware, William Randall, 19, 809 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, theft by taking (felony)
♦ Ringley, Cody Allen, 26, 30 Bailey Lane, Rossville, cruelty to children (third degree), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), theft by taking (misdemeanor), reckless driving, impeding flow by driving side-by-side, driving while unlicensed, driving wrong side of road, improper use of turn signals, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (second offense), improper use of central turn lane, possession of Schedule III controlled substance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, seat belts violation (adults), turn signal requirements, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Stevens, Jason Patrick, 25, 314 Cedar St., LaFayette, possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Spicer, Nathaniel Eugene, 31, 601 Chickamauga Ave. #5, Rossville, simple assault (family violence) (two counts), probation violation (felony)
♦ Staton, Belinda Gail, 53, 180 Parrish Drive, Chickamauga, hold for court
♦ Adkins, Ryan Nicholas, 20, 190 Little Oakland Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Volek, Hayley Ryan, 23, 141 Foster Circle, LaFayette, theft by taking (motor vehicle) (felony)
♦ Starling, William Scott, 26, 3033 Highway 201, LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Furlough, Jeffrey Scott, 34, 535 Pine Top Court, Chattanooga, Tenn., criminal damage to property (first) (private property)
♦ Johnson, Lateefah Nasheed, 36, 2504 Parkwood Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Wood, Andrea Astar, 39, 1710 Monterey Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Royer, Brandon Kip, 40, 1077 Lofton Lane 6, Chickamauga, simple battery, probation violation (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Gravitt, Heather Nicole, 45, 4809 14th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Katz, Senecca Nmn, 23, 1007 Magnolia St., LaFayette, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, criminal trespass - trespassing on property, hit and run - duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Laymon, Stephen Bennet, 57, 4835 Straight Gut Road, LaFayette, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), lighted headlights/other headlights required 1/2 hour after sunset - 1/2 hour before sunrise
♦ Goodman, Tabatha Yvette, 41, 1227 Ramey Road, Trion, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Shaver, Melodye Dawn, 53, 324 Woods Road, Summerville, improper transfer of license plate/decal, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Wells, Kirsten Lane, 26, 892 Cabra Trail, Rossville, hold for other agency, theft by taking stolen property into state (felony); purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Womack, Coy Randall, 28, 206 11th St. 4, Trion, hold for other agency
♦ Dawson Jr., Jerry Wayne, 35, 12 Dahlia Lane 131, Fort Oglethorpe, probation violation (felony)
♦ Dyer, Lindsey Grace, 33, 1109 McDonald Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony); purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Watson, Derrick Danyelle, 36, 730 W. James St. 130, Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Fryar, Michael Anthony, 37, 302 Jack St., Rome, theft by shoplifting (felony)
♦ Brown, Eric Marshall, 35, 4946 Highway 151, LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Starr, Tina Marie, 53, 1412 Trion Highway, LaFayette, hold for court
♦ Plunkett, Leif Spencer, 42, unknown address, burglary (first degree)
♦ Webb, James Wesley, 29, 47 W. Park Drive, Chickamauga, burglary (no forced entry) (residence)
♦ Stanfield, Patty Jo, 44, 192 Cummings Road Lot 3, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol - concentration 0.08G or more within three hours or more
♦ Quarles, Joyce Jean, 41, 1002 Lamar Court, Hinesville, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer (two counts)
♦ Baltimore, Shane Lebron, 44, 41 Dahile Road, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Hamilton, Devon Waron, 26, 514 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, probation violation (felony), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property in another state (felony)
♦ Craig, Coby Wade, 25, 804 Spencer St., LaFayette, hold for court
♦ Coffman, Toby Tyler, 29, 1439 Ramey Road, Trion, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Reid III, Thaddeus Eugene, 30, 231 S. Lake Terrace Road, Rossville, theft by deception (felony)
♦ Hernandez, Mandy Renee, 42, 204 Rhyne Road, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Frost, Brittany Elizabeth, 38, 204 Rhyne Road, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Green, Dakota Michael, 24, 9607 Leslie Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking (misdemeanor), possession of tools for the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property (felony) (three counts)
♦ Taylor, Angel Denise, 38, 30 Thomas Drive, Chickamauga, bond surrender, failure to appear (felony) (two counts)
♦ Brewer, James Allen, 40, 22 Green Lake Circle, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Albert, Jessica Elizabeth, 32, 2113 Crimson Drive, Dalton, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Sotelo, Daniel Dean, 31, 27 Sherry Lane, Rossville, theft by taking (felony)
♦ Massey, Justin Lee, 37, 318 Bonnie Circle, Dayton, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Simmons, Eltoney Montrel, 19, 19 Hardin Road, Chickamauga, bond surrender
♦ Green, Jeffery Lorne, 54, 1201 Main St., LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Collins, Shaun Patrick, 24, 403 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, driving under the influence of drugs; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana
♦ Bartley, Rachel Lee, 29, 1622 Sunray Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., hold for court, probation violation (felony), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution or sale of counterfeit substance
♦ Shirley, Butch Allen, 29, 17 Williams Lane, Rossville, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony); possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution or sale of counterfeit substance
♦ Sitz, Jeffery Lebron, 26, 730 W. 12th St., Chickamauga, aggravated assault (family violence)
♦ Gray, Tessy Lanette, 44, 114 Mahan Ave., LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Wimberly, Brittany Joanna, 30, 400 Chamber St., Rossville, reckless conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), aggravated law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Parsons, Dustin Lee, 34, 5983 Huntin Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., 34, no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Davidson, Christina Lee, 31, 468 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, cruelty to children (first degree), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Green, Coy Tyler, 28, 130 Old Lee School Road, LaFayette, probation violation (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony); giving false name, address, birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Strickland, Larry Eugene, 55, 874 Pots Road, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Masiers, Randall Wayne, 49, 13290 Highway 41, Trenton, hold for other agency, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Murphy, Dolly Elisha, 38, 315 High Point Drive, Chickamauga, simple assault (family violence), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls