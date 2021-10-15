The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ McLemore II, Ricky Colbert, 39, 15 Regeneration Way, Talking Rock, Ga., driving wrong side of road, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, too fast for conditions, driving under the influence of drugs, probation violation (felony)
♦ Hartley, Shane Lewis, 41, 2978 Highway 36 W. Prison Boulevard, Jackson, Ga., possession of Schedule I heroin, items prohibited for possession by inmates
♦ Bohannon, Wesley Randall, 33, 796 Bonds Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime; selling, possessing, distributing or other offenses associated with ecstasy
♦ Blaylock, Kevin Randell, 58, 8 E. 9th St., Chickamauga, Ga., hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Standridge, Carl Lee, 36, 718 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Cochran, Michael Jerome, 44, 4510 Old Missions Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., bond surrender, failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info
♦ Burrow, Dustin Alexander, 22, 9007 Hixson Pike Highway, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Ward, Nathan Michael, 22, 2210 New Home Loop, Trenton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Dunn, Amber Lynn, 22, 804 Grandview Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of tools for the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
♦ McCloud, Allen Wayne, 42, 4204 10th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Dunnell, Candace Star, 37, 3533 Durham Road, Rising Fawn, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Smith, Angela Derryberry, 809 Highway 157, Lookout Mountain, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Marks, Hoyt Murrell, 65, Mountain View Road, Trion, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Wooten, Jordan Leigh, 32, 4520 University Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Henson, Joshua Craig, 26, 141 Friendship Road, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated assault (family violence act), simple battery (family violence), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence)
♦ Stephens, Eric Justin, 34, 229 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Cameron, Amy Marie, 40, 98 Charlie Stephenson Road, LaFayette, Ga., burglary (forced entry residence)
♦ Mitchell, Shirley Lee, 31, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Swaney, Donna Marie, 55, 1168 Greens Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Wolfe, Stephanie Jo, 38, 929 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Carter, Joshua Ray, 35, 14 Graham Circle, Rock Spring, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Lane, Ladaniel James, 17, 42 Frank Fabris Lane, Rossville, Ga., affray (fighting), battery
♦ Raney, Brandon Trevon, 25, 155 Summerville Gardens Drive, Summerville, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ McCullough, David Benjimin, 48, 118 Gen. Bragg Johnson Ave., Chickamauga, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Raper, Robert Dean, 27, 1409 Bonnelia Circle, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Evans, Teresa Ann, 44, 1522 Vulcan Road, Rock Spring, Ga., simple battery
♦ Roach, Whitney Lashay, 30, 203 W. 10th St., Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Metcalf, Jessica Lauren, 25, 27 Orchard Ave., Rossville, Ga., cruelty to children (first degree), cruelty to children (second degree)
♦ Hawkins, Deshone Tyrone, 44, 272 N. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Walker, Nakisha Leeann, 31, 114 Champion Road, Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Collins, Casey Kollier, 31, 208 Sweet Birch Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Wishon, Seth Axley, 38, 80 MLK Jr. Drive, Winder, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Graham, David Wayne, 54, 932 Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, Ga., burglary (first degree)
♦ Parker, Albert Wayne, 57, 44 Circle Drive, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Beaty, Dennis Edwin, 67, 5031 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga, Ga., affray (fighting), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Brumbaugh, Corey Alan, 48, 601 Park Road, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., hold for other agency, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to report name or address change, fail to yield while turning left, fail to report accident with injury/death, driving under the influence of alcohol; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Lyons, Tiffany Leigh, 35, 72 Sentry Oaks, Chickamauga, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Mansel, Heather Marie, 36, 22 Bloodworth Court, Flintstone, Ga., expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic control device
♦ Williams, Brandon Lee, 21, 89 Bankston Ave., Flintstone, Ga., simple battery (x2), cruelty to children (third degree)
♦ Beaty, David Eugene, 69, 19690 S.W. 88th Loop, Dunnellogon, Fla., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Lynch, Michael Henry, 34, 228 Bracket Ridge Road B, Chatsworth, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Harris, Arterious Trendalle, 29, 809 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), simple battery (family violence)
♦ Weldon, Freddie Evelyn Fay, 43, 5 Shady Oak Circle #12, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor) (x7)
♦ Clayton, Barry Alan, 64, 711 Colerain St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Kilgore Jr., Harold Levern, 49, 718 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), following too closely, reckless driving, hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Fleetwood, Jimmy Lee, 58, 256 N. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Curtis, Ashley Nichole, 21, 5075 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ooltewah, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Mosier, Becky Nichole, 33, 950 E. Valley Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Smith, Paul Anthony, 35, 141 Larry Drive, Ringgold, Ga., failure to appear, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), probation violation (felony)
♦ Gann, Eric Lee, 38, 95 Honeycutt Lane, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Shropshire, Patrick William, 23, 120 James St., Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Long, Tony Maurice, 49, 1156 Bronco Road, LaFayette, Ga., receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Lewis, Blake Michael, 36, 505 Flegal Ave., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Voiles, Katrina Nicole, 19, 7498 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Songer, Lebron Odell, 25, 7498 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Walker, Avery Jameson Nash, 23, 169 Burgess Hollow Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Tomas-Juarez, Edgar, 28, 711 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal
♦ Flores, 25, Luixander Carrasquillo, 711 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Wallace Jr., David Lee, 51, 507 Mountain Ridge Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Ballinger, Daniel Wade, 30, 906 Daugherty St., LaFayette, Ga., driving without license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Clark, Brandon Scott, 28, 92 Lerch Lane, Ringgold, Ga., hunting without permission, hunting under the influence of alcohol
♦ Price, Gypsy Keona, 45, 54 Gaines Drive, Flintstone, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)