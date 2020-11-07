♦ Gray, Daniel Webster, 55, 45 Cubine Road, Flintstone, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Womble Sr., Charles Allen, 68, 862 Nick-a-jack Road, Flintstone, Ga., false report of a crime, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Parks, Frances Louise, 35, 862 Nick-a-jack Road, Flintstone, Ga., false report of a crime, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Reed, Bruce Aaron, 57, 103 Dogwood Lane, Rossville, Ga., public drunk
♦ Miller, Nicholas Kirk, 33, 131 Bell Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Laduke, Bryant Edward, 49, homeless, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Bagley, Marcus Antonio, 30, 612 W. Boundary St. Apt. 13, Dalton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Cheatham, Bob Wayne, 49, 592 Pinewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., contempt of civil court
♦ Kidd, Michael Paul, 30, 368 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., enticing a child for indecent purposes (felony)
♦ Brown, Katie Jean, 25, 80 Ivey Road, Trenton, Ga., aggravated battery
♦ Marsh, Pamela Sharvett, 51, 713 Prospect Circle, Chickamauga, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hix, Erica Diane, 33, 91 Cannon Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., hold for court
♦ Starr, Tina Marie, 53, 1412 Trion Highway, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court
♦ Lane, Daniel Ryan, 27, 450 Schmidt Road 15, Rossville, Ga., battery
♦ King, Bricara Shaquell, 28, 2611 E. 19th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence
♦ Jackson, Stacy Michelle, 44, 175 Leinbach Road, Rossville, Ga., willfully fail to report abuse of disabled adult/elder person
♦ Brown, Matthew Dalton, 22, 2015 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hood, Sierra Dawn, 29, 2 Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court
♦ Arnsdorf, Thomas Lee, 28, 259 Rogers Road, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal damage to property (second) (business), probation violation (misdemeanor), pedestrian under the influence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Patrick, Tyler Chad, 32, 6338 Highway 193, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Jackson, Randall, 57, 839 W. Armcuhee Road, LaFayette, Ga., parole violation, simple battery (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Adams, Lloyd Paul, 49, 4642 Lakeview Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, loitering and prowling, bringing stolen property into state (felony)
♦ Bohannon, Peggy Louise, 52, 2732 Harrisburg Road, Summerville, Ga., willfully fail to report abuse of disabled adult/elder person
♦ Johnson, Heather Jane, 31, 716 Bronson St., Rossville, Ga., burglary (first degree), theft by taking (felony)
♦ Glenn, Demetri Dejuan, 23, 1512 Glenwood Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., armed robbery (two counts), aggravated assault (three counts)
♦ Hardegree, Amanda Kaye, 47, 7 John Roberson Road, LaFayette, Ga., seatbelts violation (adults), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Coleman, Breanna E., 38, 9329 Wyndover Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., failure to appear (felony), bond surrender
♦ Miguel, Manuel Diego, 64, 9 Montayne Drive, Rossville, Ga., rape, incest, child molestation
♦ Parmelee, Eric Jason, 46, 1600 Broad St., Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Katz, Senecca Nmn, 23, 1007 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Bowen, Elizabeth Gaye, 47, 82 Lilac Lane, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving wrong side of road
♦ Womble, Allen Eugene, 45, 1029 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, probation violation (felony)
♦ Smith, Paul Anthony, 40, 301 Pledger St., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery
♦ Brooks, Jeffery Clinton, 59, 608 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Beard, John Robert, 34, 211 W. Peachtree St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Rogers, Justin Curtis, 31, 1389 Foster Mill Drive, LaFayette, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Frachiseur Jr., Anthony Dale, 21, 138 Davenport Lane, LaFayette, Ga., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Cordell, Joshua David, 30, 417 E. Peachtree St., Rossville, Ga., improper/erratic lane change, restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute
♦ Turner, Edwin Justin, 24, 3328 Pinewood Ave. Apt. C, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Jarrett, Dominque Ramel, 23, 4826 Lake Harren Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Christopher, Charles Bailey, 21, 1711 Ichabod Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Whitt Jr., Charles Ray, 35, 1664 Hog Jowl Road, Chickamauga, Ga., parole violation
♦ Veal, Ronald Brent, 36, 1254 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Scott, Austin Blake, 17, 1901 Eric Drive, Rossville, Ga., intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others
♦ Pitts, Isaac Dwight, 17, 639 W. Garden Farm Road, Rossville, Ga., intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others
♦ Tarpkin, Marteec Lashawn, 33, 135 Church St., Trion, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Dorsey, Calvin Wayne, 61, 1283 Mount Pisgah Road, Ringgold, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Fanella, Jennifer L., 50, 202 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Bednarcik, Richard Keith, 66, 115 Charles Henry Drive, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Nunes, Ethan Nicholas, 18, 928 Channel View Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21; false statements and writings, concealment of facts; forgery (second) makes, alters or possesses any writing other than a check
♦ Lemus, Nathan Andree, 17, 15 Minnekahda Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, intoxicating minor to the point of causing danger to themselves or others, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Burnett, Carol Lee, 57, 808 N. Oakwood Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Calway-Fagen, Michael Joel, 39, 1400 Dunkin Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ McMahan, Levi Cain, 31, 367 Guinn Road, Wildwood, Ga., financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
