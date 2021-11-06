The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Harris, Christopher Justin, 32, 709 Patterson St., LaFayette, Ga., window tint violation, parole violation, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Davis, Christopher Anthony, 19, 9504 Highway 151, Trion, Ga., furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcohol beverage by person under age 21
♦ Jackson, Daniel William, 43, 1041 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, Ga., cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals (first degree), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Lively, Sharon Renee, 42, 71 Virginia Drive, Summerville, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Reed, Jason Edward, 42, 106 Longwood St., Chickamauga, Ga., speeding
♦ Horton, Cody William, 26, 5 Reece St., Rossville, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Patton, Amanda Leigh, 51, 311 Ricky Drive, Dalton, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio
♦ Younce, Tonya Ranae, 34, 3731 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., theft by receiving stolen property (felony), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Foreman, Byran Lee Henry, 26, 806 Gilbert Lane, LaFayette, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Jones Jr., Jerry Lamal, 35, 1714 Stanfiel St., Chattanooga, Tenn., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Davis, Charles Michael, 40, 1409 Cinderella Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Millican, Dakota Scott, 22, 303 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Lovern, Christopher Michael, 40, 244 W. Reed Road, LaFayette, Ga., bond surrender, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Cunningham, Sherry Michelle, 141, 1220 E. 35th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., possession and use of drug-related objects, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of cocaine, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor); crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Callahan, Jeremy Jerome, 46, 101 Boy Scout Road, LaFayette, Ga., financial transaction card fraud (x4), financial transaction card theft, driving under the influence of multiple substances, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), probation violation (felony); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Lee, Marainda Nicole, 38, 451 Red Bud Ave., Rossville, Ga., contempt of civil court, probation violation (felony)
♦ Hodnett, Shelby Leigh, 29, 5136 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Hudgens, Emily Danielle, 26, 315 Tarvin Road, Rock Spring, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Rogers, Justin Curtis, 32, 113 W. Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ McGlamery, Cheryl Lynn, 46, 1314 E. 36th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony), probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Chastain, Barry Marion, 49, 1564 Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., expired license plate, no insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Wimbley, James William, 43, 520 Daugherty St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense within five years)
♦ Griffin, Corey Lee, 42, 2611 Halls Valley Road, Trion, Ga., battery
♦ Blevins, Mandy Lynn, 39, 252 Evans Drive, Rising Fawn, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Hardin, Matthew David, 28, 54 Melissa Drive, Scottsboro, Ala., probation violation (felony)
♦ Nance Jr., Jimmy Lee, 56, 85 Fuller Road, Trenton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Stewart, Christopher Jeff, 31, 312 Andros Court, Ellijay, Ga., harassing phone calls (x2), terroristic acts
♦ Davis, Heather Lindsay, 32, 86 Virginia Ave., Rossville, Ga., burglary (first degree), possession of methamphetamine; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs
♦ Colbert, Jacob Lee, 25, 1135 Campbell Ave., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Allen Jr., Rodney Lee, 34, P.O. Box 284, (no city listed), Ga., possession of tools for the commission of a crime, burglary (first degree); sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs
♦ Ball, Jared Allen, 23, 522 Veeler Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Brundage, Betty Jane, 51, 1444 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Watkins, Jayquis Labron, 24, 601 James St., Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ McCary, Jeremy Dewayne, 44, 1104 Furnace Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ McCary, Deidra Genae, 38, 1104 Furnace Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Sawyer, Damean Spenser, 29, 805 Canal St., Chattanooga, Tenn., expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Gallman, Bryson Hunter, 24, 106 Telico Drive, Dalton, Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Clayborne, Micayla Leigh, 30, 1504 Norton Bridge Road, (no city or state listed), driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio
♦ Carney, Michael James, 32, 1591 Park City Road, Rossville, Ga., public drunk, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Ellis, James Thomas, 25, 213 Waheela Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects