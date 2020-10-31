♦ Ramos-Ramirez, Sergio Everildo, 32, 1206 E. 32nd St., Chattanooga, Tenn., fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, fugitive from justice, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Perales, Rudy, 36, 23 Dodge St., Rossville, Ga., false report of a crime, unlawful conduct during 911 calls or otherwise contacts 911 and makes a false report
♦ Poteet, Jeremy Gordon, 45, 2292 McKaig Road, Trenton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ DuPree Jr., Grayson Sherman, 53, 131 Blanch Drive, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Leonard, Leon Dillon, 31, 69 Mill Lane, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Freeman, Conner Devan, 28, 78 W. Schmitt Road, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Wheeler, Malachai Angleo, 19, 229 W. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Groomes, Timothy Maurice, 35, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Miller, Edward DeShawn, 37, 381 Sparks St., Ringgold, Ga., aggravated assault (five counts); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Ortez-Roldan, Samuel Eli, 33, 7951 Long Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., bond surrender
♦ Daniel, Tana Leigh, 42, 1628 W. Rebel Road, Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence); exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents
♦ Kelly, Martinas Romaine, 39, 4917 15th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Qualls, Kristy Michelle, 42, 148 Pine Hill Road, Rossville, Ga., tag light required, contempt of superior court, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Nation, Dakota Anderson, 24, 718 Walker Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Wright, Christopher Lynn, 40, 1204 Lee Ave., Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Vines, Jason Marcus, 43, 507 Graham Circle, Rock Spring, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Denton, James Clinton, 45, 203 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., concealing identity of a vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Brown, Wendy Michelle, 36, 2903 Ridgeway Drive, Trion, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Hall, Hillary Danielle, 28, 850 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Younce, Daniel Dewayne, 36, 1504 Lee St., Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Wheeler, Wyler Griffith, 21, 102 Cousins Place, Lookout Mountain, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Songer, Samantha Ann, 43, 7498 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Graham, Howard Nick, 51, 200 Gilbert Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Burkhart, Michael Ervin, 38, 114 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Avans, Bryan Jonathan, 38, 3977 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Fincher, Trisha Gayle, 31, 168 Fancy Lane, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute
♦ Saine, Vincent Lamar, 47, 6110 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Goss Jr., Rickey Anthony, 49, 3929 Happy Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), criminal trespass - damage to property under $500, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Young, Jessica Leigh, 40, 76 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., parole violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Campbell, Karen Renee, 29, 906 Salem Road, Rossville, Ga., simple battery
♦ Wolfe, Aaron Andrew, 44, 724 Ginger Lake Road, Rock Spring, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Giraldo, Juan Carlos, 45, 3707 Mary Anna Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, expired license plate, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Tipton III, James Clayton, 34, 818 Joyce Lane, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass (family violence), arson (third degree)
♦ Mills, Ashley Nicole, 33, 29 Williams Lane 302, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Asher, John David, 43, 172 Stanfield Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court
♦ Reid III, Thaddeus Eugene, 30, 3089 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Nicholson, Ryan Albert, 34, 811 Carden Ave., Rossville, Ga., financial transaction card theft (two counts)
♦ Pedigo, Sabrina Elaine, 43, 197 Myers Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Broome, Deborah Annette, 59, 307 S. Main St. Apt. 19, Ga., disorderly conduct
♦ Martin, Donald Adam, 49, 811 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Crowe, Michael Anthony, 35, 31 King St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, expired license plate, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, battery, probation violation (felony), escape (felony) (two counts), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) (three counts)
♦ Logan, Michael Brandon, 27, 4627 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Wood, Timothy Scott, 41, 44 Dee View Lane, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Rackley, Brandon Tyler, 22, 1852 Andrews Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., aggravated assault
♦ Fordney, Shannon Elaine, 32, 1790 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, Ga., false statements and writings/concealment of facts
♦ Hickman, Emily Madison, 18, 946 E. Valley Drive, Rossville, Ga., loitering and prowling, possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Baliles, Mark Worth, 54, 5 Sheila Gail Lane, Rossville, Ga., false report of a crime
♦ Burkhart, Carrie Lynn, 37, 201 E. Oak St., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Workman, Misty Nicole, 39, 1132 N. Cedar Lane, Flintstone, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Vernon, Chelesea Nicole, 35, 426 Gordon Pond Road, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Littlejohn, Brandon Lloyd, 35, 6706 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Gray, Tessy Lanette, 44, 114 Mahan Ave., LaFayette, Ga., driving without license on person, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Ward, Nathan Michael, 21, 2210 New Home Loop, Trenton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Ramos, Jordy Rodrigo, 18, 1063 Hamilton Circle, Cleveland, Tenn., improper right turn, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Cagle, Stephanie Lon, 44, 202 Grace Ave., Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Fairbanks Jr., Roderick P., 22, 130 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, Ga., burglary (first degree), cruelty to children (first degree), criminal trespass - damage to property under $500; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Tapasco, Ferney Alejandro, 45, 400 State Line Road, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Hunter, Derek Lamar, 34, 10319 Commerce St., Summerville, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Lawson, Heather Lynn, 35, 112 Maple Wood Drive Apt. 72, Summerville, Ga., probation violation (felony), drugs to be kept in original container, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ Wooten, Michael Vincent, 37, 118 Gordon Lane, Cloudland, Ga., failure to appear (felony), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Pickard, Vada Leanne, 21, 853 E. Reed Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ McFalls, Jacob Bradley, 22, 601 James St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Miller, Ethan Kyle, 27, 376 Colbert Hollow Road, Rock Spring, Ga., parole violation
♦ Miranda, Amber Marie, 29, 47 Park Drive, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Ellis, Tanner M., 23, 513 Driftwood Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., aggressive driving, reckless driving, aggravated assault
♦ Walter, William Joseph, 22, 62 Windy Leigh Circle, Rossville, Ga., tampering with evidence (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Mendez, Herber Ramos, 41, 2504 Kirby Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Jackson, Bobby Owen, 43, 3159 Ringgold Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple assault (family violence), false imprisonment, aggravated battery, aggravated assault (family violence)
♦ Hughes, Jeremy Bryant, 20, 58 Old Trion Road, LaFayette, Ga., hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Fisher, James Harold, 51, 320 Five Points Road, Chickamauga, Ga., cruelty to children (third degree), simple assault (family violence)