The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Wynne, Morgan Michaela, 26, 1630 S. Rugby Place, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Posey, Christopher Ryan, 25, 624 Union Ave., Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Burns, Zane Eugene, 19, 4047 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., child molestation
♦ Wilson, Elizabeth Jeanette, 57, 7310 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of multiple substances, use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching from rear
♦ McCoy, Georgia Danielle, 34, 34 Longstreet Road, Rossville, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Gordon, Logan Douglas, 40, 1500 Rio Vista Drive, Dalton, Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking fixed object
♦ Dickens, Cedric Bernard, 54, 2508 Vine St., Chattanooga, Tenn., terroristic threats, failure to appear (misdemeanor), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Parker, Tory Joseph, 26, 1318 Kelly St., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), simple battery (family violence)
♦ Smith, Dustin Kyle, 30, 368 Highway 151 22, Rock Spring, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), criminal damage to property (second) (business)
♦ Williams, Katrina Denise, 27, 203 W. Main St. Apartment 101, LaFayette, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Godfrey, Sean Russell, 45, 49 Fortune St., LaFayette, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Dean, Crystal Starr, 44, 300 Cooper St. #202, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio
♦ Higginbotham Jr., Robert Earl, 53, 131 Mince Circle, Rainesville, Ala., probation violation (felony)
♦ Younce, Tonya Ranae, 34, 3731 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Lopopolo, Garaek Dewayne, 24, 550 Catoosa St., no city listed, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Nettles, Darlene Michelle, 40, 307 S. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Abernathy, James Gregory, 50, 2109 McFarland Ave. #1, Rossville, Ga., parole violation
♦ Linder, Will Demario, 51, 1717 Foust St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, expired license plate, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Cook, Brian Kyle, 31, 5199 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Grayson, Tirrell Lebron, 4217 Cain Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., parole violation
♦ Teeters, Phillip Dale, 51, 6115 Timberidge Drive, Gainesville, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Conway Jr., Jesse Alan, 28, 4625 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Suttles, Zackery Gage, 35, 2394 Halls Valley Road, Trion, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Wint, Joshua James, 28, unknown address, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Angulo, Zaragoza Cristian, 21, 36 Glass Drive, Rock Spring, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching head on
♦ Asher, Corey Brian, 31, 301 Woodland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Burkhart, Valaree Lee, 23, 17 Williams Lane B, Rossville, Ga., theft by conversion (felony), expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Jones Jr., Maurice Lamont, 32, 4702 Brentwood Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Cross, James Scott, 65, 1315 Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hilburn, David Dewayne, 31, 349 Furnace Creek Road, LaFayette, Ga. possession of methamphetamine
♦ Byrd, Tracy Steven, 57, 599 Clyde Byrd Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, seat belts violation (adults)
♦ Lynn, Joshua Micheal, 32, 100 Talley Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Shelton, Jalyn Emory, 22, 911 Lafayette Road, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Padgett, Robert Allan, 30, homeless, driving under the influence of multiple substances, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), speeding, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, possession of Schedule I heroin, aggravated assault on law enforcement; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime
♦ Rains, Kennedy Annisa, 28, 18 S. Lynn Circle, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
♦ Vinson, Keyshundra Mychell, 25, 3422 Birchwood Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Wright, Cody Dean, 22, 26 Ellis Road, Rossville, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), fugitive from justice
♦ Deal, Charles David, 45, 4170 Corinth Road, Trion, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Smith, Lisa Ann, 60, 3826 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Chambers, Austin Dale, 29, 93 Campbell Circle, Ringgold, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine