♦ Morgan, Madison Jade, 18, 113 Hays St., Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., affray (fighting)
♦ Mannis, Jonathan Allen, 18, 108 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, Ga., battery
♦ White, Mary Elizabeth, 39, 108 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, Ga., affray (fighting)
♦ Katz, Senecca Nmn, 23, 1007 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., simple assault, criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Gravitt, Robert Eugene, 23, 4705 Howardsville Road, Apison, Tenn., battery (two counts), cruelty to children third degree
♦ Geronimo, Rudy Nolasco, 57, 3218 E. 13th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane (two counts), no insurance, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Gray, Gloria Darlene, 60, 746 Roberta Drive, Rossville, Ga., battery
♦ Hutchins, Reannon Dolleshea, 25, 42 Newman Drive, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Hawkins, Brandon Desean, 29, 409 Ross St. A, Rossville, Ga., parole violation, simple battery
♦ Bowers-Bramlett, Katrina Darlene, 58, 34 Tyler Drive Lot 2, Chickamauga, Ga., simple assault (family violence); exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents
♦ Straub Jr., Charles William, 61, 117 Wilder St., Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Mantooth, Christopher Lee, 39, 1943 Old Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Morehead, Jared Chon, 26, 1553 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery
♦ Proctor, Alexis Raeleigh, 17, 754 Hickory St., Rossville, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Roach, Brent Allen, 37, 1337 Ridgeway Road, LaFayette, Ga., terroristic acts, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Slaughter, Sarah Morgan, 31, 27 Clover Drive, Ringgold, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I heroin
♦ McNeely III, Jerald Lee, 31, 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Blakemore, Christina Mechelle, 32, 345 Durham St., Soddy Daisy, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Payne, Tamecia Shandelle, 23, 4600 Montview Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hartline, Donald Vester, 57, 313 High Point Road, Chickamauga, Ga., trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Ellerd, McKenzie Leigh, 23, 850 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Morrison Jr., James Edward, 40, 159 Monica Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Massey, Kayla Breann, 25, 1229 Birmingham Highway, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Fossett, Michael Anthony, 50, 111 Cleo Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute
♦ Smith, Vernon Lee, 56, 28 Oakland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., fugitive from justice (misdemeanor)
♦ Ables, Joshua William, 32, 233 Oak St., Rossville, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Money, Kinsey Nicole, 23, 233 Oak St., Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Latulas, Latayva Alieka Rose, 21, 450 Schmidt Road 36, Rossville, Ga., no license plate, no insurance, fugitive from justice (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Bell, Lesa Ann, 41, 151 Sharon Circle 4901, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Shirley, Jacob Aaron, 31, 1416 Happy Valley Road A, Rossville, Ga., simple assault (family violence), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Goodwin, Destiny Lecarmen, 21, 159 Rogers Road, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, fugitive from justice, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Holloway, Amanda Demarious, 39, 1007 Escalon Drive, Rossville, Ga., hold for court
♦ Buckles, Larry Blake, 35, 62 Nick-a-jack Road, Flintstone, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)