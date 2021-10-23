The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Wilson, Michael James, 31, 601 James St. #94, Rossville, Ga., no charge listed
♦ Winesbourgh III, Jack Preston, 48, 1620 E. Broomtown Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (x7)
♦ Harrison, Joshua Adam, 41, 612 Holly Drive, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Negrete Ramirez, Estephanie, 17, 1070 Kimloot Road, Demorest, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Wimpy, Robbie Farris, 51, 304 Davis St., Rossville, Ga., special presentment indictment (felony)
♦ Frashier, Terry Levon, 60, 2030 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Tofte, Lance Allen, 59, 1712 Cordell Road, Rock Spring, Ga., public drunk
♦ Pugh, Michael David, 30, 1115 Jesse Jewell Parkway S., Gainesville, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Young, Aleigha Faith, 22, 251 Wallace Road, Trion, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Graham, Howard Nick, 52, 200 Gilbert Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., expired license plate, seat belts violation (adults), no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Short III, Robert Lee, 415B E. Church St., Vienna, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Estes, Martha Jennean, 45, 601 Chickamauga Ave., #7, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony), bond surrender
♦ Hernandez, Ulises Grandeno, 24, 2508 Lyndon Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., statutory rape (felony), child molestation
♦ Reason, Lucinda Maria, 58, 108 A St., Chickamauga, Ga., simple assault, terroristic threats, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Henegar, Richard Lee, 40, 642 Gennell St., Bridgeport, Ala., simple assault, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony) (x2)
♦ Edmondson, Stefan Durand, 25, 1400 Chestnut St., Chattanooga, Tenn., criminal attempt to commit a felony
♦ Holt, Cody James, 29, 232 Reading Circle, LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Parker, Gregory Justin, 38, 52 Circle Drive, Rossville, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Mabala, Michael Kuupio, 41, 39 Circle Drive, Ringgold, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Hickman, Nicholas Dewayne, 17, 946 E. Valley Drive, Rossville, Ga., battery (x2), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Williams, Aubrey Travonne, 33, 203 S. Steele St., no city listed, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles
♦ Bailey, Jared Jamard, 30, 4502 Sherry Lane, Hixson, Tenn., cruelty to children (third degree), simple battery (family violence), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), simple assault
♦ Cropper, Brandon Cody, 32, 1 Amber Lane, Rossville, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Bradley, Eric Lynn, 36, 5949 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Romine Jr., Stephen Wesley, 37, 53 Fortune St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Barfield, Sherry Denise, 51, 51 Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear, disorderly conduct
♦ Malone, Ashley Paige, 33, 812 Lynn Lane, Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Airks, Joshua Dakota, 28, 137 Palm Beach Ave., Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ McCullough, David Benjamin, 48, 188 Gen. Bushrod Johnson Ave., Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Clark, Eric Lamore, 51, 3639 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), no insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Davis, Jade Dezaria, 25, 709 Patterson Road Apartment #11, LaFayette, Ga. aggressive driving
♦ Parrott, Jordan Christopher, 29, 4149 Willard Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving under the influence of multiple substances, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Edgeman, Levi Shane, 25, 1924 Brady Drive, Dalton, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Cook, Brian Kyle, 31, 5199 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Ballard, Nikki Austine, 44, 20 King St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Broom, Cara Diona, 32, 1401 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Brown, Justin Paul, 30, 1425 County Road 1029 124, Centre, Ala., probation violation (felony)
♦ Leamon, Tristan Tanner, 22, 4701 Bill Jones Road, Apison, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Mitchell, Allison Elaine, 43, 30 N. Cedar St., Menlo, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Smith, Tommy Wayne, 54, 223 Streeter Drive, Trion, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Shepard, Kenneth Brandon, 35, 175 Round Knob Road, Rocky Face, Ga., speeding, operating a CMV without a CDL on person, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Mitchell, Cody Lamar, 32, 508 N. Duke St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Saine, Chip Neal, 33, 1309 Sunnyfield Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Kaiser, Ivy Lanette, 34, 1877 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., seat belts violation (adults), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Moore, Charles I., 31m 4607 Woodmore View Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for court only, theft by bringing stolen property into state
♦ Jackson, James Heath, 45, 5620 Hog Jowl Road, Chickamauga, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Brown, Jacob Thomas, 19, 12937 Highway 193, Chickamauga, Ga., driving wrong side of road, driving under the influence of drugs, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Thrift, Derrick Wayne, 45, 1830 County Road 15, Gadsden, Ala., Gaylesville, Ala., theft by shoplifting (felony) (x2)
♦ Ismael Diaz, Moises Aguilar, 34, N. Howell Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, new resident 30 days to obtain license
♦ Bryant, Francis Earl, 73, 805 Woodland Ave., Rossville, Ga., reckless conduct
♦ Jones, Stephen Lee, 51, 7535 Irongate Drive, Hixson, Tenn., bond surrender, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Snider II, John Thomas, 23, 254 Ridge Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Kaiser, Dalton Zackery, 32, 7267 Highway 95, LaFayette, Ga., removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Ball, Jared Allen, 23, 522 Veeler Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor), forgery third amount of $1,500 or possesses 10 or more checks, forgery fourth amount of less than $1,500 or less than 10 checks
♦ Saint, Richard Allen, 57, 1227 N. Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), drugs to be kept in original container, no insurance, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Shropshire, Joseph Deforest, 50, 100 Old Villanow Road, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Lanier, Tanner Leallen, 23, 713 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, Ga., reckless driving