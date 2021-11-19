The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Parden, Duane Allen, 43, unknown address, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by taking (felony), probation violation (felony)
♦ Forstner, Della May, 21, 31 Knollwood Circle Apartment 8A, Ringgold, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor)
♦ Beaty, Rickey Lamar, 66, 71 Summerfield Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Dunn, Danny Allan, 44, 310 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Smith, Aaron Christopher, 39, 140 Hardluck Ranch Road, Dunlap, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Burnette, Jeremy Ray, 41, 3710 4th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Brown, Terrence Tremayne, 22, 4702 Beverly Kay Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Crowder, Jillian Arlann, 39, 304 Oak St., no city listed, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ Hubbard Jr., Eric Blair, 3213 Dodson Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
♦ Watts, Mark Anthony, 57, 3607 Cummins Highway, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Linebaugh, Larry Richie, 29, 601 Washington St., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Ritchie, Jamie Marie, 29, 205 California Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Brown, Matthew Dalton, 23, 35 Regeneration Way, Rocky Face, Ga., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Thompson, Jacob Cordell, 24, 5240 Cochran Mill Road, Fairburn, Ga., possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime; obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, forgery, fraud, deception or theft
♦ Jackson, Steven Lewis, 61, 1020 Hibbler Circle, East Ridge, Tenn., expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Draper, Austin Anthony, 23, 23 Larkin Place #305, Atlanta, Ga., possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; use in manufacture/distribution of controlled substance, a registration number fictitious/revoked/suspended
♦ Hartman, Kathern Inez, 36, 13 King St., LaFayette, Ga., expired license plate, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Wimberley, Brittney Joanna, 31, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Pinchon, Shelby A., 22, 1152 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by deception (felony); exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents
♦ Gamble, Derritt Elijah, 17, 10437 N. Highway 27, Rock Spring, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ DeGraw, Greg Allen, 60, 33 Harris Road, Ringgold, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Harkless, Sonetta Faith, 30, 1006 W. Circle Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Bernard, James Arthur, 49, 21 Jerry Ellis Court, Chickamauga, Ga., new resident 30 days to obtain license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Barker, Anthony Dewayne, 32, 733-1/2 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (x2), possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Parnell, Jerry Ross, 57, 733-1/2 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., possession of sawed-off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer
♦ Stevenson, Joshua Lynn, 37, homeless, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Morris, Joe Allen, 40, 733-1/2 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Sanchez Jr., Steven Paul, 31, 375 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Green, Dakota Michael, 25, 9607 Leslie Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Ward, Melissa Jean, 51, 4216 13th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Dillard Jr., Kenneth Charles, 31, 4253 Highway 337, LaFayette, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Lawson, Lashonda Carlita, 45, 988 N. Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (felony); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Styles, Alexis Maria, 27, 714 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., terroristic threats, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Westbrooks, Brian Lee, 47, 322 Lavenia Circle, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Stiles, Darryl Lamar, 59, 581 Cooper Pit Road, Trion, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ McEvers, Jonathon Marcus, 39, 1316 York Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI - endangering a child under 14 years of age
♦ Upshaw, Shameron Antwjon, 40, 1506 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer
♦ Garth, Jessica Nicole, 33, 317 Signal Drive, Rossville, Ga., theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
♦ Smith, Cedric Demond, 35, 1304 W. Watkins St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Teeters, Joshua Wayne, 33, 60 N. Forest Road, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear
♦ Raddle, Maurice, 27, 275 Croll Court, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs, DUI - endangering a child under 14 years of age
♦ Dupree Jr., Grayson Sherman, 54, 180 Molton Lane, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Agee, Kyle Edward, 53, 75 Rowdy Lane, Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency, driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Carr, Theodore Hamilton, 59, 137 Summit St., Rossville, Ga., family violence (battery) (second or subsequent offense)
♦ Worley, Jenna Faith, 18, 994 Nellic Head Road, Tunnel Hill, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), too fast for conditions, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance in blood/urine subject to O.G.C.A. 40-6-391(B)
♦ Owens, Dalton Hunter, 25, 130 Champion Road, Rossville, Ga., expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run (duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident)
♦ Adams, Jospeh Lebron, 63, 3901 7th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear
♦ Smith, Christopher Aaron, 22, 1081 Hartline Road, Trenton, Ga., loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), pedestrian under the influence
♦ Bradford, James Robert, 44, 74 Crosswinds Drive, Flintstone, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Webb, Dennis Earl, 65, 985 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, Ga., reckless driving, fail to yield to pedestrian at crosswalk
♦ Smith, Nancy Ann, 39, 3712 Ringgold Road #218, East Ridge, Tenn., improper stopping on roadway, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, terroristic acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), driving while license suspended or revoked (fourth or subsequent offense) (felony)
♦ Morrow, Jason K., 39, 315 Cooper Road, Rock Spring, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Ellis, Tony Lewis, 54, 1201 W. North Main Street #311, LaFayette, Ga., loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Van Nice, Daniel Mark, 62, 400 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Kidd, Michael Paul, 31, 368 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only