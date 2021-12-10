The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Taylor, Kristi M., 32, 727 E. 11th St., Rossville, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Morris Jr., Edward Eugene, 38, 26 Lillian Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., reckless driving, concealing identity of a vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, seat belts violation (adults), no insurance, speeding, improper passing in no passing zone (x4), driving wrong side of road (x6), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane (x5), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x7), failure to obey traffic control device (x2), passing on hill or curve
♦ Jester, Gregory Christopher, 39, 4516 Midland Pike, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Simpson, Haley Mae, 28, 229 W. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Craig, Morgan Elizabeth, 25, 118 Foster Circle, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Malone, Ashley Paige, 33, 812 Lynn Lane, Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Richards, Rene Jane, 51, 309 E. 16th St., Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Lucas, Gabriela Kaley, 23, 730 W. James St., Rossville, Ga., pedestrian under the influence
♦ Middleton, Carla Ladonna, 60, 157 Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Justice Jr., Douglas Lance, 40, 76 Virginia Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ McCrary, Michael James, 31, 1109 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Dodson, Martha Louise, 46, 1322 E. Sherry Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Garcia Alvarez, Eduardo, 17, 32 Noel Lane, Ringgold, Ga., expired license plate, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Doyle, Stacy Ray, 52, unknown address, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ McGraw, Jeff McKenzie, 2990 S. Highway 341, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Sanchez, Nestor Gonzalez, 29, 504 Grant St., LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), no insurance
♦ Pankey, Norman Dewayne, 54, 415 Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Wood, Justin Allen, 34, 1378 Monroe Green Road, Trion, Ga., probation violation (felony); receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Whitten, Justin Todd, 33, 2767 Kemp Road, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass (family violence)
♦ Garcia, Daniel Cireaco, 32, unknown address, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Forker, Michael Wayne, 70, 810 McLemore St., LaFayette, Ga., unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance
♦ Goldberg, Steven Bradley, 305 Alabama St., Rossville, Ga., false statements and writings/concealment of facts (x2)
♦ Noles, Angela Leigh, 39, 8 N. Enloe St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Burnette, Angela Kay, 43, 984 Debbie Lane, Ringgold, Ga., theft by possession of stolen mail
♦ Morton, Victor Lee, 59, 131 Cleo Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Brooks, Jeffery Clinton, 60, 608 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (x4)
♦ Palmer, Joshua Shane, 37, 670 Anderson Road, (no city listed), Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Townsend, Rebecca Nicole, 34, 375 E. Warren Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Barrett, Sharon Juanita, 48, 128 Jessie Drive, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Hughes, Angela Michelle, 36, 321 Sandie Lane, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Hobgood, Terry Gene, 65, 82 Prince Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; manufacture, deliver, distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substance Schedule I
♦ Higganbotham, Steven Brian, 48, 71 Crst Drive, (no city listed), Ga., hold for court only
♦ Hickman, Daniel Thomas, 45, 167 Ferndale Drive, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony), theft by possession of stolen mail
♦ Young, Daniel Lee, 44, 318 Keller Road, Rossville, Ga., public drunk, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Delancett, Charisse Lynn, 33, 6178 S. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Perkins, Ricky Joe, 27, 801 Lee Ave., Rossville, Ga., pedestrian under the influence, contempt of superior court for fingerprintable charge
♦ Rosson, Jason Clay, 38, 209 Beech St., Rossville, Ga., battery against a female who is pregnant
♦ Marshall, Bryant Randell, 31, 717 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Meeks, Charlee Ann, 32, 212 Doc Love Ave., LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Lindsay, James Marion, 82, 507 Cooper Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Roach, Whitney Lashay, 31, 203 W. 10th St., Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Patterson, Sterling McClain, 30, 333 Broomsedge Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Harper, Thelisa Chante, 18, 404 Warren St., Rossville, Ga., loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Thompson, Nathan Lee, 41, 64 Cleo Circle, Ringgold, Ga., terroristic acts
♦ Asher, Corey Brian, 31, 301 Woodland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Wisham, Scotty Lee, 31, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Wisham, Cynthia Suzanne, 30, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Murphy, Tammy Kay, 53, 15 Homeplace Road #2, Rossville, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, no insurance, no county decal on license plate, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Mullens, Nicholas Jay, 31, 1031 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Edwards, Jason Michael, 44, 205 Bryant Ave., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear, probation violation (felony)
♦ Shelton, Anthony, 53, 7886 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Wingfield, Donald Clint, 61, 102 Martindale Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Mosier, Becky Nicole, 33, 950 E. Valley Drive, Rossville, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Mullins, Cheyenne Nicole, 41, 288 N. Nickajack Road, Flintstone, Ga., disorderly conduct, simple assault (family violence)
♦ Allred, James William, 55, 172 Stanfield Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Chambers, Stephenie Earlene, 47, 309 W. Culberson Ave., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Mathis, Ernest Brent, 31, 68 Sequoyah Lane, Dallas, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Gardner, Glenda Renee, 47, 810 E. 48th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency
♦ Green, John Dillon, 20, 366 Chloe Drive, LaFayette, Ga., speeding, window tint violation
♦ Grundy, Kepesh Lael, 28, 2804 E. 46th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Evans, Logan Mitchell, 20, 1522 Vulcan Road, Rising Fawn, Ga., speeding
♦ Hancock, Roy Gene, 40, 168 Millsap Lane, Rock Spring, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Tucker, Elizabeth Micole, 41, 2175 Highway 95, Rock Spring, Ga., open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed greater than three inches by three inches, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Howell, James Mitchell, 47, 53 Confederate Drive, LaFayette, Ga., failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Collins, Shaun Patrick, 26, 403 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Mitchell, Christopher Wayne, 30, 624 Cochran Drive, Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Hall Jr., Terry Lynn, 41, 91 S. Moore Road, Rising Fawn, Ga., hold for court only