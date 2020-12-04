♦ Daniel, Tana Leigh, 42, 1628 W. Rebel Road, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Davis, Scotty Eugene, 40, 32nd St., Forsyth, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Williams, Tara Elizabeth, 38, 3503 2nd Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ O'Kelley, Jamie Lynn, 34, 107 Backdraft Lane, Rossville, Ga., no license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense within five years), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), theft by taking motor vehicle (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony)
♦ White, Hunter Brent Kelly, 32, 212 E. Wotring St., Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass - damage to property under $500
♦ Featherstone, Shyrone Elijah, 20, 20 Janices Road, Fletcher, N.C., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Short, Isaiah Lebron, 28, 313 Windsong Drive, LaFayette, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Coulombe, Chance Asa-Lance, 25, 1410 N. Mack Smith Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., violate family violence order
♦ Cropper, Brandon Cody, 31, 1 Amber Lane, Rossville, Ga., hold for court
♦ Shaw, Amanda Joelle, 28, 150 Hillcrest Sub Circle, LaFayette, Ga., simple assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence)
♦ Brewington II, Mark Allen, 30, 739 Cannon Road, LaFayette, Ga., aggravated assault (two counts), aggravated assault (family violence act), parole violation, terroristic acts, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500 (two counts), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Gunter, Stephen Joseph, 40, 825 Salem Road, Rossville, Ga., false imprisonment, aggravated battery, aggravated assault (family violence)
♦ Coats, Anthony Maurice, 32, 300 Alpine Drive, Rossville, Ga., speeding, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
♦ Silmon, Johnna Victoria, 20, 1017 Park City Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Howell, Valerie Kaye, 51, 6 Fortune St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hart, Joseph Edward, 40, 31518 Alabama Highway, Bryant, Ala., murder
♦ Brewer, Brian Terrelle, 19, 1077 Lofton Lane 4, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Taylor, Christopher Michael, 34, 142 Valley View Drive, Flintstone, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass - damage to property under $500; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ McWhorter, Austin Tyler, 27, 37 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass - trespassing on property, probation violation (felony)
♦ York, Donna Renee, 54, 145 Chandler Road Lot 83, Chickamauga, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Belue, Laura Elizabeth, 25, 308 Blanche St., Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Myers, Justin Eugene, 32, 67 J Ellis Court, Chickamauga, Ga., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Adams, Nicholas Samuel, 21, 109 Allgood St., Rossville, Ga., drugs to be kept in original container, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of multiple substances, open container violation distilled spirits/ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine
♦ Chambers, Joshua Shane, 39, 104 Singer Trail, Ringgold, Ga., speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Wilhoit, James Thomas, 41, 1022 E. Circle Drive, Rossville, Ga., aggravated assault
♦ Faulkner, David Matthew, 22, 50 Napier St., LaFayette, Ga., pedestrian under the influence; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
♦ Daugherty, Samantha Sue, 40, 5 Nave Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal damage to property first (private property), criminal damage to property second (business), criminal trespass (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Faulkner, Jeremiah James Isaiah, 19, unknown (street address), LaFayette, Ga., pedestrian under the influence; furnishing to, purchasing of or possession of alcohol beverage by person under age 21
♦ Boran, Kasey Lynn, 43, 1237 Birmingham Highway, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Hines, Desiree Harley, 25, 2705 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., speeding, failure to appear (misdemeanor)