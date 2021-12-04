The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Weaver, James Myrick, 41, 89 Katie Lane, LaFayette, Ga., contempt of civil court, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
♦ Elayan, Erica Danielle, 38, 1765 Jefferson St., Chattanooga, Tenn., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Barnes, Owen Travis, 37, 6431 Washington Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency, possession of cocaine
♦ Walter, William Joseph, 23, 62 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, Ga., too fast for conditions, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Burke, Joe Nmn, 49, 59 Sherry Court, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Baker, Kara A., 25, 289 County Road 756, (no city or state listed), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones
♦ Norwood, Ian Michelle, 36, 76 Virginia Ave., Rossville, Ga., hold for court only, probation violation (felony)
♦ Chittom, David Lee, 34, 673 Burkhalter Road, Silver Creek, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Dean, Faron Chase, 26, 70 Justin Lane, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Mitchell, Keonta Deshawn, 20, 206 Laws Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., expired license plate, no insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), interference with government property (felony), fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense, aggravated assault on law enforcement
♦ Pankey, Norman Dewayne, 54, 415 Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple battery, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ McNeese, Donald Anthony, 57, 2175 Highway 95, Rock Spring, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Franklin Jr., Charles Edward, 53, 1107 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Voelkl II, Michael Patrick, 37, 110 Park Lake Road B, Rossville, Ga., obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, aggravated battery, cruelty to children (third degree), aggravated stalking, violate family violence order, burglary (building, structure, vehicle), forgery (second) - makes, alters or possess any writing other than a check
♦ Webb, Bruce Kenneth, 57, 24 Elmo Drive, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Montgomery, Quenton, 26, 1989 Sling Alley Road, Lyerly, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Moon, Roger James, 54, 20 Brand St., Montevallo, Ala., failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info
♦ Burns, Amanda Jane, 33, 959 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Whitmire, Adam Jerome, 39, 1028 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Burns, Samuel Jonathan, 28, 14729 Highway 11, Trion, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Austin, Antonio Emmanuel, 27, 959 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, Ga., probation violation (felony), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substance (x2), no insurance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana (x2)
♦ Grube, Amy Michelle, 37, 2629 Hope Valley Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Xiloj, Henry Vincente, 25, 4101 12th Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Sisk, Shaun Patrick, 31, 408 Donaldson Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking (misdemeanor), criminal damage to property (second) (business), burglary (building, structure, vehicle) (x2)
♦ McConathy-Walker, Yolanda Faye, 39, 1535 Myrt St., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear
♦ Cansler, Nada Nmn, 36, 115 Shearer Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Sipes, Tamatha Suzanne, 49, 12 Steele St. A, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Brewington, Mason Alexander, 29, 1127 Keith Valley Road S.E., Cleveland, Tenn., fugitive from justice
♦ Taylor, Kristy Michelle, 32, 1215 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
♦ Robertson, Jack Reese, 23, 201 Shore Drive, Suwanee, Ga., terroristic acts
♦ Lee, Travis, Jason, 46, 1811 E. 26th St., (no city or state listed), too fast for conditions, driving without license on person, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Goss, Kevin Wayne, 50, 6669 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Allred, James William, 55, 172 Stanfield Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ McBryar, Darryl Wayne, 30, 2599 Ovie Drive Lane, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), burglary (building, structure, vehicle), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Baker, Timothy Scott, 38, 128 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring, Ga., speeding, no insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Poteet, Robert Mitchell, 34, 5961 Williamsport Drive, Flowery Branch, Ga., hold for other agency, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio
♦ Adams, Matthew Spencer, (no age or address listed), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Bass, Eric Hoyle, 20, 919 Peavine Road, Rock Spring, Ga., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving under the influence of multiple substances; hit and run (duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident)
♦ Smith, Christopher Bailey, 22, 382 Carolyn Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., criminal trespass (family violence), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Elrod, Steven Taylor, 20, 1788 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, Ga., possession and use of drug-related objects, lighted headlights/other lights required 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise, hit and run (duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident), DUI - under age 21 .02% or more
♦ Mullens, Nicholas Jay, 31, 1031 Wilson Road C, Rossville, Ga., possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear (misdemeanor), use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission or a crime; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Pothen, Brandon Lee, 27, 202 Walthall Ave., Chickamauga, Ga., simple assault, terroristic acts, possess less than 1 ounce marijuana
♦ Carter, Corey Lesean, 34, 510 Central Drive 503B, Chickamauga, Ga., no insurance, reckless driving, seat belts violation (adults)
♦ Cope, Timothy Scott, 17, 77 Round Tree Court, Flintstone, Ga., speeding, reckless driving
♦ Echeverria, Mariela Josefina, 47, 1002 Katy Gap Road, Katy, Texas, speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Watson, Baron Lee, 29, 1526 Myrt St., Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency, no insurance, tag light required
♦ Hogue, Austin Chandler, 22, 4377 Highway 337, LaFayette, Ga., theft by taking (misdemeanor), simple battery (family violence), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents
♦ Woods, Ronyale Antonio, 52, 1215 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
♦ Mayo, Josh Andrew, 47, 822 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass (trespassing on property), criminal damage to property (second) (private property), criminal attempt to commit a felony; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; false statements and writings, concealment of facts
♦ Taylor, Kristy Michelle, 32, 1215 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)