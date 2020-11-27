♦ Plott, Matthew Lee, 37, 3117 Flarity Road Lot 90, Menlo, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Clark, Lora De, 35, 4115 Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Porter, Savanah Noelle, 23, 14 Walters Lane, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Dykes, James Nathan, 41, 1375 Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Kirk, Kimberly Renee, 35, 13 Travis Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Bell, Jack Lewis, 55, 346 Bluff View Circle, Flintstone, Ga., criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Kilgore, Nicholas O'Ryan, 25, 35 Noel Lane, Rossville, Ga., drugs to be kept in original container, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
♦ Hicks, Vickie Annstarr, 46, 985 Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Harkins, Rebecca Lynn, 54, 4855 Redtop Road, Acworth, Ga., forgery, fourth amount less of less than $1,500 or less than 10 checks
♦ Bratcher, Jonathon Jacob, 46, 6338 Keith Road, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Motely, Emily CarolAnn, 25, 1132 N. Cedar Lane, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Quarles, Jerrell Lee, 45, 1514 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, Ga., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule III controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (four counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
♦ Campbell, Karen Renee, 30, 906 Salem Road, Rossville, Ga., reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, failure to obey turning device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Meade, David Seth, 38, 198 Little St., Rossville, Ga., criminal trespass - trespassing on property, probation violation (felony)
♦ McGlamery, Zeke Edward, 52, 924 Forrest Ave., (city not listed), Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Stevenson, Louis Frank, 31, 410 Walnut St., (city not listed), Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Burnham, Joshua Eugene, 35, 26 Ellis Road 8, Rossville, Ga., hold for court
♦ Barnes, Norris Willitts, 52, 1318 Kelly St. 1, Rossville, Ga., abuse, neglect or exploitation of disabled or elderly person
♦ Strawter, Lee Everrette, 46, 633 Washington St., Rossville, Ga., abuse, neglect or exploitation of disabled or elderly person
♦ Mitchell, Dustin Dwight, 19, 502 S. Cherokee St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Wallin, Gerren Lee, 36, 621 S. Main St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Mitchell, Amanda Lee, 39, 502 S. Cherokee St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Rose, Sarah Kathyrn, 35, 506 Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Gravitt, Jason Kyle, 44, 57 Mahan Ave., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Teeters, Ashley Nicole, 29, 513 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Walker, Sean Patrick, 45, 419 W. Sterin Road, (no city listed), Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Keeton, Walter Elliott, 46, 6 Georgia Circle, Rossville, Ga., theft by taking (felony), forgery - first other than a check and utters or delivers such writing, burglary - building, structure, vehicle
♦ Weaver, Jeremy Dion, 41, 901 Greenbush Road, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court
♦ Dean, Faron Chase, 25, 70 Justin Lane, Ringgold, Ga., hold for court
♦ McMorris, David Benjamin, 40, 610 Bradley Ave., LaFayette, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Sinard, Brenda Jean, 60, 8 Roryagas Lane, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (two counts)
♦ Sharp II, James William, 48, 1123 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance
♦ McCrary, Michael James, 30, 1109 Henderson Ave., Rossville, Ga., cruelty to children (third degree) (two counts), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
♦ Lumpkin, April Dawn, 47, 11 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Porter, Torrie Cantrell, 27, 4 Lynn Garden Road, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Lopez, Cynthia Garrick, 49, 28 Bailey Lane, Rossville, Ga., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Michael, Kristen Stewart, 25, 138 Spivey Road, Ringgold, Ga., possession less than 1 ounce marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol, no insurance, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Steele, Larry Iven, 73, 5329 Connell St., Chattanooga, Tenn., fleeing/attempting to elude police
♦ Simpson, Clayton Hayes, 44, 925 Hulana St., Rossville, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Gilreath, Amber Nicole, 27, 8 Pinehill Drive, (no city provided), criminal trespass - trespassing on property
♦ Kamu, Puaki, 32, 169 Ferndale Drive, Rossville, Ga., aggravated assault on law enforcement
♦ Suggs, Jarvis Christopher, 20, 1015 B N. Hickory St., Chattanooga, Tenn., lighted headlights/other lights required 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), discharge of weapon within 50 yards of public highway, reckless conduct, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), theft by receiving stolen property in another state (felony)