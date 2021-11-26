The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Holland Jr., Daniel Eugene, 23, 300 Cherry St., Rossville, Ga., tag light required, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
♦ Hall, Lonnie William, 40, 420 E. Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, Ga., loitering and prowling, burglary (first degree)
♦ Curtis, Patricia Carroll, 25, 601 James St. #42, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Williams, Chelsea Raelynn, 28, 1552 Marshall Lane, Hixson, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Knight, Christopher Cort, 33, 17 Dee View Lane, Rossville, Ga., false imprisonment, simple assault (family violence)
♦ Gearing, Deangelo Lebron, 31, 1002 W. 37th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hargis, Christopher Lee, 42, 423 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., child molestation, aggravated sexual battery
♦ Goodner, Dontae D., 25, 4731 Rocky River Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hullender, Dale Wesley, 63, 839 Hullender Road, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Dean, Faron Chase, 26, 70 Justin Lane, Ringgold, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Snyder, Jadon Chase, 22, 22 Trace Lane, Rossville, Ga., battery, burglary (first degree)
♦ Morrison Jr., James Edward, 41, 135 Monica Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., terroristic acts (x2)
♦ Hammond, Samantha Kole, 30, 1901 W. North Main St., LaFayette, Ga., unlawful passing on right, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
♦ Cook, Timothy Miles, 61, 1045 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga, Ga., fugitive from justice
♦ Sexton Jr., William Junior, 53, 523 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Grigsby, Jessica Christine, 31, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Gardner, Garin Lee, 30, 508 E. 13th St., Chickamauga, Ga., drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ DeBord, Trevor Kain, 26, 591 Everette Lane, LaFayette, Ga., affray (fighting)
♦ Rogers, Justin Curtis, 32, 113 W. Magnolia St., LaFayette, Ga., affray (fighting)
♦ Rice, Nicholas Heath, 42, 115 Ellis Drive, Rossville, Ga., cruelty to children (third degree), aggravated assault (x2), terroristic acts
♦ Lee, Anthony M., 25, 3817 Birmingham Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), personal use of law enforcement vehicle prohibited unless lights and markings are removed
♦ Dodd, Jessica Leann, 25, 3 Morning Side Drive, LaFayette, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Helton, Michael Eugene, 42, 72 Sanders Road A, Phenix City, Ala., fugitive from justice
♦ Taylor, Jonathan Wayne, 42, 90 Park St., Chickamauga, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
♦ Bell, Erika Jeanine, 30, 3725 Fountain Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Rhinehart, Angela Michelle, 44, 211 Earl Ezell Road, Spring City, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Felisch, Mallory Rose, 35, 2319 14th Ave., Columbus, Ga., probation violation (felony), possession of amphetamine, concealing identity of a vehicle, no insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones
♦ Phillips, Alice Calder, 52, 46 Lazy Oaks Trail, Ringgold, Ga., permitting unlawful operation of vehicle
♦ Bearden Jr., Robert Earl, 43, 131 Parrish Circle, Chickamauga, Ga., concealing identity of a vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Taylor, Melissa Cherie, 25, 99 Rising Fawn Drive, Rising Fawn, Ga., hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Howard, James Travis, 40, 5812 Quail Hollow Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving wrong side of road, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Crowder, Connie Jean, 34, P.O. Box 456, Chickamauga, Ga., disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), terroristic acts
♦ Goss, Drake Kenrick, 22, 102 Flora St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Allred, James William, 55, 172 Stanfield Drive, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Simpson, Haley Mae, 28, 229 W. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Cross, Aaron Jacob, 20, 82 Bluff View Circle, Flintstone, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Thornton, Anthony Chad, 42, 3836 Highway 337, LaFayette, Ga., hold for other agency
♦ Carr, Theodore Hamilton, 59, 137 Summit St., Rossville, Ga., violate family violence order
♦ Buttner, Kenneth Eugene, 52, 8413 Dunnhill Lane, Hixson, Tenn., disorderly conduct, simple assault
♦ Malone, Ashley Paige, 33, 812 Lynn Lane, Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Neal, Robert Lee, 52, 348 Davenport Road, Harrods, Ky., disorderly conduct
♦ Parm, Joel Kimsey, 62, 501 S. Main St. B, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Benjamin, Heather Marie, 33, 122 Maloy Lane S.E., Calhoun, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Hicks, Donald Wade, 39, 59 Beacham Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Smith, Melissa Nichole, 41, 3826 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Keller, Beverly Ann, 53, homeless, fugitive from justice