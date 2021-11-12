The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Hammett, Timothy Allen, 35, 985 County Road 17, Leesburg, Ala., possession of methamphetamine
♦ McCormick, Steven Alan, 29, 302 Glenn St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Gates, Corey David, 42, 191 Highway 41, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Hall, Timothy Franklin, 54, 34 Glade Road, Rossville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Smith, Nancy Ann, 39, 3712 Ringgold Road #218, East Ridge, Tenn., expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Hines, Tammisha Shaqir, 45, 3 Bragg Circle, Rossville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Turner, Tony Dale, 35, 1135 Campbell Ave., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Smith, Dustin Kyle, 30, 368 Highway 151 #22, Rock Spring, Ga., no insurance, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
♦ Walton, Taylor Rashad, 29, 2941 Halls Valley Road, Trion, Ga., child molestation, sodomy (aggravated sodomy), aggravated sexual battery
♦ King, Sean William, 30, 37 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, Ga., burglary (first degree)
♦ Kinsey, James Thomas, 55, homeless, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Smith, Rockey J., 50, 54 Montclair Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Bryant, Ethan Seth, 32, 59 Deforest Lane, Rising Fawn, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Yoder, April Lee, 45, 329 Stevens Drive, LaFayette, Ga., conspiracy to commit a felony, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal
♦ Cook, Destanie Hope, 22, 277 Forrestway Drive, LaFayette, Ga., conspiracy to commit a felony, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal
♦ Cranfield, Shaun Phillip, 41, 2316 Meadowbrook Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ House, Michael Garland, 62, 48 Bugg Drive, LaFayette, Ga., parole violation
♦ Vacchiano, Maxwell Patrick, 29, 450 Schmidt Road #34, Rossville, Ga., terroristic threats, cruelty to children (third degree)
♦ Smith, Melissa Nichole, 41, 3826 N. Highway 27, LaFayette, Ga., pedestrian under the influenc
♦ Denton, James Clinton, 50, 203 S. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear
♦ Parker, Christopher Eugene, 35, 308 B. Cavendar St., LaFayette, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Clayton, Barry Alan, 64, 711 Colerain St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Collins, Harold Lamar, 51, 149 York Road, LaFayette, Ga., criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Middleton, James Kelly, 37, 2474 Boynton Road, Ringgold, Ga., bond surrender, failure to appear (felony)
♦ Vinyard, Ginger Leigh, 38, 709 McLemore St., LaFayette, Ga., exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents (x3); abuse, neglect or exploitation of disabled or elderly person
♦ Pitts, Roy Lee, 61, unknown address, Rome, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, fleeing/attempting to elude police
♦ Bell, Jahmar Dewayne, 22, 7027 W. Highway 136, Chickamauga, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Jones, Khalicia O'ciyah, 19, 508 E. 7th Ave., Cordell, Ga., simple assault
♦ Tarpley, Curel Devantai, 27, 704 S. Magnolia St., Albany, Ga., terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
♦ Parker, Cheyenne Rose, 25, 669 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, Ga., parole violation
♦ Green Sr., Thomas Martin, 58, 8602 Brow Lake Road, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., theft by deception (felony)
♦ Talbert, Hannah Marie, 45, 125 Foster Circle, LaFayette, Ga., standards for brake lights, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Wallace, Damien Ray, 20, Pine Street 16, Chatsworth, Ga., aggravated assault
♦ Abbott, Shane Robert, 25, 702 Roberta Drive, Rossville, Ga., expired license plate, improper transfer of license plate/decal, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Lilly, Leeann Renee, 41, 1077 Lofton Lane Apartment 9, Chickamauga, Ga., simple assault (family violence)
♦ Matthews, Timothy Lee, 50, 2304 N. Highway 341, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence), cruelty to children (first degree)
♦ Owens, Justin Benny, 34, 4212 Abrum Drive, Coney, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Brock, Branden Michael, 25, 28 Rowdy Lane, Rossville, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Hulsey, Jennifer Nicole, 33, 76 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Atwood, Jessica Michelle, 28, 1021 Clearbrook Court, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/proter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Whitfield, Joshua Edward, 42, 771 Salem Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info
♦ Henson, Keith Houston Todd, 24, 605 Cleveland Ave. #209, Athens, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Crouch, Darrel Lebron, 38, 800 Bon St., Lenoir City, Tenn., probation violation (felony), probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Bradley, Tonica Lashaunda, 40, 712 Carden Ave., Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Burse, Nelson Jordan, 23, 151 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, Ga., hold for other agency, seat belt violation (ages 6 to 17); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
♦ Chase, William Clifford, 61, 912 Moore Ave., LaFayette, Ga., impersonating a public officer or employee
♦ Harris, Shwandra Kenish, 43, 123 Mahan Ave., LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol concentration .08G or more within three hours or more)
♦ Thomas, Justin Lamar, 31, 75 Lee School Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Cook, Brian Kyle, 31, 5199 Highway 151, LaFayette, Ga., hold for court only
♦ Ward, Patrick Michael, 38, 972 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, Ga., cruelty to children (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence), simple assault (family violence)
♦ Gilbert, Andrew Edmondson, 29, 563 Sleepy Hollow Road, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Harris, Shwandra Kenish, 43, 123 Mahan Ave., LaFayette, Ga., driving while unlicensed, driving under the influence of alcohol concentration .08G or more within three hours or more), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan. 1, 1954,
♦ Hamilton, William Bryce, 21, 312 McBrien Road #5302, Chattanooga, Tenn., tag light required, driving under the influence of alcohol concentration .08G or more within three hours or more)
♦ Wolfe, Demetrius A., 30, 1809 Citico Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Evans, Carrie Dooley, 41, 559 Memorial Drive, (no city listed), Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Mahon, George Wayne, 41, 2236 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
♦ Horton, Jawan Eugene, 29, 800 Walker Ave. Apartment 405, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)