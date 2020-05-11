♦ Kean, Megan Georgine, 31, 503 Hogan Road, Rossville, driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Hurst, Trace Kameron, 20, 530 Southern Road, Chickamauga, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
♦ Mitchell, Jason Dwight, 41, 204 S. Main St., LaFayette, probation violation (felony)
♦ Holland, Brandon Trevor, 25, 136 Kiras Way, Trion, hold for court
♦ Scott, Jeremy Keith, 40, 307 Main St. Apt. 1, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)
♦ Johnson, Derek Lee, 35, 122 Daniel Lane, LaFayette, fugitive from justice
♦ Bethune, James Alexander, 37, 957 Salem Road, Rossville, theft by taking (felony), criminal damage to property first (business)
♦ Maye, David Eugene, 32, 23 E. Carolyn Circle, Rossville, child molestation
♦ Nelson, David Dale, 49, 3833 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, hold for court
♦ Veal, Mark Roger, 35, 161 Ferndale Drive, Rossville, probation violation (felony), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
♦ Collins, Britan Russell, 23, 165 Walker St. NW, Resaca, unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate criminal activity, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle), escape (felony), receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
♦ Sims, James Brent, 47, 38 Eaton Circle, Rossville, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Walker, Nicholas Lamont, 41, 410 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, violation of parole, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute
♦ Kennamer, Lance Bryant, 31, 880 Prospect Road, Chickamauga, no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
♦ Broome, Decoda Lee, 28, 601 Bradley Ave., LaFayette, probation violation (felony), failure to register vehicle, no insurance, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (six counts), reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, fleeing/attempting to elude police
♦ Keelser, Michael John, 27, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place 206, Dalton, aggravated assault
♦ Pryor, Desmond Jevone, 19, 105 Warrenfells St., LaFayette, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
♦ Neely II, Edgar Charles, 39, 12 Opal Road, Rossville, statutory rape (two counts), child molestation (two counts)
♦ Hilburn, Matthew Shane, 44, 149 York Road, LaFayette, probation violation (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
♦ Wood, Hailey Allison, 19, 1300 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence)
♦ Pittman, Paris Emmannuel, 17, 4066 Glenco St., Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, no proof of insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Crone, Randy Leroy, 48, 513 W. Main St., LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
♦ McWhorter, Austin Tyler, 27, 280 Brock Road, Summerville, simple battery (family violence)
♦ Knight, Carmen E., 52, 17 Dee View Lane, Rossville, hit and run/duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
♦ Westbrooks, Brian Lee, 46, 140 Davis Hill Road, Rossville, parole violation, no insurance, obscured or missing license plates, seat belt violation (adults)
♦ Neill, Cody Allen, 32, 34 Roswell Road, Rossville, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Velasquez, Julio David, 23, 1104 Glentana St., Rossville, improper parking, improper transfer of license plate/decal, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages
♦ Jackson, Roger Dale, 45, 75 McCallie Road 5, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana